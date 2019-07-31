The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety gave the city’s police department permission Wednesday to move forward with purchases of four new pursuit vehicles and two Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
The board first OK’d the Kokomo Police Department to proceed with the purchase of four all-wheel drive V8 non-SUV pursuit vehicles to replace four retired police vehicles.
A memo provided to the board by Police Chief Rob Baker shows he contacted three dealerships about possible vehicle purchases.
Only one dealership, Button Motors, had a non-SUV police pursuit vehicle with the specifications of V8 all-wheel drive. The cars cost $30,087 apiece, bringing the purchase total to $120,348.
Board members also approved the purchase of two 2019 Harley-Davison motorcycles for $17,546 apiece. Baker said in another memo that the police department will trade in two of its oldest existing Harley-Davison motorcycles and generate $9,000 in trade-in allowance.
That brings the total cost of the motorcycles to just over $26,000.
Examples for when motorcycles are used include funeral escorts, public relations events, military escorts, president and vice president escorts, traffic enforcement, accident investigations and more, wrote Baker.
