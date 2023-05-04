A regulated watershed in the county’s west side is being reconstructed to alleviate some of its drainage issues.
The Howard County Drainage Board on Monday unanimously approved a reconstruction project for the Martha Burge watershed. The project consists of replacing a portion of the existing drainage tile with larger pipe and installing 2,550 feet of new drainage tile.
Specifically, the reconstruction will include 1,780 feet of 15” pipe, 1,700 feet of 18” pipe, 1,600 feet of 12” pipe, 950 feet of 10” pipe, two 12” risers and six inch laterals to connect the residences on the watershed’s northeast side.
The project is expected to begin and finish this year, pending no petition for judicial review against the board’s decision is filed.
The drain tile there now was designed for agriculture runoff and not to capture the overland flow it currently does.
The estimated total cost of the project is $197,238.54, including $150,000 for the reconstruction itself and $32,238.54 of debt the watershed currently has.
The county is utilizing $115,738 of its American Rescue Plan money to pay a portion of the project cost, leaving the landowners in the watershed to pay for the remaining $82,500 plus interest to be paid over the next five years.
The county allocated $3 million of its ARP money to go toward subsidizing the cost of such drain reconstruction projects that would likely not be otherwise due to the cost burden it would put on homeowners.
The drainage board held a public hearing April 17 regarding the reconstruction project. The majority of landowners who spoke that day or sent the board letters were in favor of the project, though some had further questions they wanted answered and some objected to their of the landowners’ cost.
Michael and Elke Fahrman were one of the handful of people who spoke at the public hearing. The couple has pushed for the reconstruction for years as their property experiences major flooding during hard rainfalls. The flooding is potentially dangerous because the water gets so high it makes entering and exiting their driveway impossible.
Dave Duncan, Howard County surveyor, said the reconstruction would not take away all of the surface runoff but would be a significant improvement to what’s there now.
“If we sized this tile large enough so every drop of water went into the tile, nobody could afford it,” Duncan said. “There is a happy medium. What we have designed here won’t take away all the surface flow, but I think it’s going to be ten times better than you have right now.”
