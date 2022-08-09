A drainage project that would fix flooding issues that have plagued the Windwood Park subdivision for decades is a go.
The Howard County Drainage Board voted last week to move forward with the roughly $1 million project. The project will likely go to bid next month, pending no petition for judicial review against the board’s decision is filed, Greg Lake, county stormwater district administrator, said Tuesday.
The project proposes to install over 4,600 feet of new, larger drainage tile throughout the subdivision and build a water and sediment control basin to capture water. Lake said that the project will likely begin construction next month and take six to eight weeks to complete.
The project will require residents to pay back the cost of the project over 5 years through a special tax assessment. However, the county is chipping in $740,000 out of its $16-million allocation from the American Rescue Plan, which will significantly reduce residents’ payments.
The proposal represents the first the county plans to tackle through the $3 million in APR money it approved for flood-mitigation projects like this one.
The subdivision, which is located west of Kokomo near the intersection of Indiana 22 and Dye Road, has had flooding issues for decades. Residents have reported it’s not uncommon for there to be streams of water flowing through the subdivision during or after rainfall.
Nadine Owens, a resident of the subdivision, said at last month’s public hearing that she is one of the residents who has severe flooding issues on her property, and she fully supports the project and the 5-year payment that would come with it.
She told the board that during heavy rains, the crawl space beneath her home floods to within inches of the main floor, and her front and back yards turn into ponds.
“I have pictures of my dog swimming in the backyard,” Owens said. “I want something done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.