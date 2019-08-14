The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety on Wednesday approved a series of measures aimed at items like police vehicles and public work meant to improve an area just outside downtown where an ongoing townhome development is underway.

Board members first approved the purchase of two all-wheel-drive V8 non-SUV pursuit vehicles from Button Motors, for $30,087 apiece.

The police vehicles, which were recommended for purchase by Kokomo Police Chief Rob Baker, will replace two retired police vehicles.

The per-vehicle cost was the same as an additional four pursuit vehicles approved by board members in late July.

The six police pursuit vehicles approved for purchase by the Board of Works in recent weeks comes to a total cost of just over $180,500.

At the July meeting, board members also approved the purchase of two 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycles for $17,546 apiece; the department was able to generate $9,000 in trade-in allowance with two existing motorcycles.

Meanwhile, a bid from E&B Paving worth $66,967 for the city’s Mulberry Streetscape Project was taken under advisement by board members. It is likely to be awarded at a subsequent meeting.

The project is being done in conjunction with a development at the corner of Apperson Way and Mulberry Street that includes eight detached townhomes in Kokomo’s near east side neighborhood.

The project’s developer, Kaleb Hollingsworth, told the Tribune he hopes to have all eight units completed by the end of 2020. Two of the units, priced at $174,900, are available for sale now.

City engineer Carey Stranahan previously said the city’s work “includes sidewalks on Mulberry and Apperson, as well as the public parking lot in the rear.”

Lastly, the board approved a bid from Quality Plumbing and Heating worth $83,321 for a new cooling tower at City Hall.

City officials have said the building’s existing cooling tower is deteriorated and in need of replacement to maintain comfortable temperatures at City Hall.