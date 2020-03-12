The Kokomo Fire Department has restructured some shift and administrative positions that the fire chief says make more sense and return the department to having a North and South command.
The Board of Works approved the restructuring at its meeting Wednesday. The changes approved are:
- Three captains will become officers at Engine 1, 215 W Superior St. These positions were performed by three district chiefs.
- The three district chiefs will be moved to Station 2, 508 E. Center Road, and become the South Command. The South Command previously consisted of three fire inspectors/safety officers.
- Three fire inspector/safety officer positions will be removed.
- The addition of one division chief of fire inspection and investigation will work day shift to “increase efficiency in covering the current inspection load.”
Kokomo Fire Chief Chris Frazier said the changes will essentially put the aforementioned positions back to where they were before the city, under the previous Greg Goodnight administration, implemented the attrition program nearly a decade ago and positions began being moved around.
“This lets us have a South Command and a North Command,” Frazier said. “The purpose of that is when we send fire trucks south in Kokomo, the chief comes from Station 1 so the firefighters are on their own for a long time. So now they’ll have a chief with them running the scene for them and so that way the firefighters can focus on doing their job as opposed to doing the chief’s job.”
The board also approved a handful of position changes related to the restructuring.
Phil Deckard was reassigned from the position of fire inspector to captain; Derek Tuggle was reassigned from the position of fire inspector to district chief; and Glenda Myers was reassigned from the position of fire inspector to division chief of fire inspection and investigation.
The board also approved the promotions of Jake Lipinski, Andy Eshelman and Chris Sewell from rank of firefighter to captain and Tom Abney from chauffeur to captain.
