The body of a 70-year-old man was pulled from a retention pond near Park Road and Westbrook Court Tuesday morning.
Police believe the unidentified man was fishing at the time of the incident, and he appeared to suffer some kind of medical condition that made him fall into the pond, Kokomo Police Department Capt. Tonda Cockrell stated.
The Howard County Coroner's office currently is looking into the case, and Cockrell said police do not suspect foul play at this time.
Police have not released the man's identification pending notification of next of kin, and the incident is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.