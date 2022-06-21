Howard County Council President Jamie Bolser, R-District 2, will be stepping down because she will be moving out-of-county for a new job.
Bolser recently notified county officials of her eventual resignation. She has no formal final day set in stone, though in a brief interview with the Tribune Tuesday, Bolser said she will likely serve on the County Council through July. Bolser is also the chief financial officer at Northwestern School Corporation; her last day at the school district is June 30.
Bolser and her husband, Clay, have accepted separate jobs at Richmond Community Schools. She will serve as the school district’s chief human resource officer, while her husband will be the school district’s assistant athletic director and girls’ varsity basketball coach.
For the entirety of their marriage, Jamie Bolser said the couple have never been on the same work schedule, preventing the two from taking vacations together.
While the new jobs will now allow for that, the decision to leave Howard County, where Jamie Bolser has lived her entire life, was not an easy one to make, she said.
“Howard County is the only place I’ve ever known, so it was a really difficult decision to get to,” Jamie Bolser said while unsuccessfully fighting back tears. “I love my community … but it’s the right decision. I’ve given it a lot of thought and prayer, and I’m excited about the change, but this is my home, my family.”
Jamie Bolser was approved by Howard County Republican Party precinct committee members in 2019 to fill the vacancy on the County Council left by the death of longtime member Dwight Singer.
The local GOP will now have to hold a caucus again in the near future to pick a new candidate to run this November for County Council District 2.
Despite its brevity, Jamie Bolser’s tenure on the County Council was impactful.
For the last year and a half she has served as the county council president, taking helm of the regular monthly meetings and annual budget hearings during a time of fiscal uncertainty brought on by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s 2022 budget, which included 5% raises to all county employees, was applauded by county officials and employees alike, with many of them thanking Jamie Bolser’s preparation and leadership before and during the hourslong budget work session meetings. Some described the sessions as one of the smoothest in recent memory.
Outside of the County Council, Jamie Bolser has been involved in county government for more than two decades, serving in several positions across numerous county offices, including nearly two full terms as county assessor.
During her time as assessor, she was crucial in successfully negotiating a nationally-recognized settlement with General Motors, Delphi and Chrysler during bankruptcy proceedings, recovering 100 percent of all taxes collected by the auto companies during a time when other states were settling for 10%.
