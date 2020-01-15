Bona Vista Programs announced Tuesday that it will soon take on a Crossing Renovation Project set to include areas ranging from a gym to a public art gallery.
The project, slated to begin in February, will include “a facelift” of Bona Vista’s Crossing building, located at 1221 S. Plate St., and allow the organization to expand its adult day program options into 27,000 square feet of vacant space inside the manufacturing facility, according to a media release.
Work is expected to be completed in late spring.
“With the shift in the manufacturing programming within our industry, we have this unoccupied space that can now be used in a different, more efficient way within our services to benefit the community and those with disabilities,” said Brianne Boles, CEO and president of Bona Vista Programs.
The release said the new layout will include a gym and recreational area to offer gross motor opportunities; a sensory room to help with behavior management; an art creation room to allow for exploration into individual’s imaginations; and an art gallery to display their pieces that will be open to the community.
Also included will be a computer room to help keep Bona Vista’s population on the cutting edge of new technology, along with three additional classrooms that will house programs that will focus on learning daily living skills to help individuals with disabilities live and thrive in the community.
“The ultimate goal of this project is to expand and offer innovative programs for those with disabilities right here in the heart of our community,” noted Boles.
“This will allow for families, loved ones and those individuals with disabilities to remain in Kokomo and continue to be contributing members of our community. We can’t wait to see how this will benefit those we serve and how we can partner with others in our community to use this space.”
The organization said community members will be able to partner with Bona Vista and utilize some of the available space. Included will be other agencies that Bona Vista partners with to provide wrap-around services for adults in their programs.
The additional space created by the movement of the adult day programs into the new area will also allow Bona Vista to expand one program of their WorkForce Diversity community employment services.
The build will incorporate space for the Pre-Employment Transition Services as additional options for transition-age people 14-22 years old.
An estimated cost for the project was not included in the release, and a request for information sent to a Bona Vista official was not returned.
