Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium was filled with high energy, good spirits and great basketball Tuesday night as it hosted the annual Bona Vista Disability Awareness Basketball Game.
For the 21st year, the Bona Vista All Stars and the Kokomo Celebrity Team faced off in a charity basketball game to benefit Bona Vista and its various programs.
The All Stars beat the Celebrities, winning 55-45.
This year’s Celebrity Team, made up of local business owners, media personalities and other Bona Vista supporters, put together their best team in recent years, adding Northwestern High School basketball legend and current Fighting Illini Kendall Bostic.
Bostic was joined by fellow state champion and LadyKats legend Misty Oliver, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, Mark Jansen, Jack Hingst, Jessica Funk, Drew Larison, EZ Zimmerman, Jonathan Rogers and Ryan Smalley.
With the added firepower of Bostic, who would account for nearly half of the team’s points by scoring 22, the Celebrities were able to take a 11-9 lead going into the second quarter.
But the lead would not last, and a more experienced All Stars team — coached by Tom Tolen, who would be given a technical and tossed out of the game in the fourth quarter after arguing a non-foul call — would take the lead in the second quarter and never looked back.
Contrary to the Celebrities, the All Stars shared the wealth, with no one player dominating offensively. That said, Andrew McKinney’s dominating presence in the paint and team-leading 10 points proved crucial.
McKinney said the team didn’t practice much beforehand, but benefited from playing together for years.
“We played amazing today,” he said. “We have a little more history on this team. Some of us are family, and we know what each other’s like.”
While the basketball game proved to be a fun time for both players and spectators, the event serves a larger purpose: to bring awareness to those with disabilities. March is Disability Awareness Month.
Tiffany Damitz, director, development for Bona Vista, said she and the team were excited to be back in Memorial Gymnasium after canceling 2020’s game and holding last year’s game at the Carver Community Center with a very limited crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have such a better turnout, and our clients haven’t had the chance to go places because of COVID so they were so excited to be here,” Damitz said.
While players on the Celebrity team were recruited for basketball, they were also recruited to raise money for Bona Vista. For the second straight year, Shelly Wyman of The Wyman Group received the BV MVP award for most money raised with $1,595. In total, the Celebrity team raised $6,330.
