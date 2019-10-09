PERU – Bona Vista Programs in Miami County has sold its long-time location in Peru and moved its programs into the Peru Ivy Tech Community College building as part of a partnership that will allow for more programs and services.
The Kokomo-based nonprofit recently sold its Peru facility at 105 S. Benton St. to Abundant Life Church, which is renovating the building and aims to begin holding services there by the beginning of the new year, according to church administrators. Bona Vista had occupied the facility since 1988.
Brittnee Smith, Bona Vista’s vice president of early learning and development, said the agency decided to sell the building after moving other programs, such as Early Head Start and manufacturing classes, out of the facility, leaving the building mostly empty.
Now, Ivy Tech’s Peru facility has become the primary site for Bona Vista’s Miami County programs, including the operations of their adult day programming for people with intellectual and developmental delays.
Smith said the the college campus will give clients access to Ivy Tech’s state-of-the-art kitchen area, computer lab and auditorium. She said the facilities will allow Bona Vista to add new programs for its Miami County clients, such as cooking and technology classes, Christmas shows and presentations.
“This is absolutely an opportunity to grow,” Smith said. “It’s like a breath of fresh air to now have all these wonderful rooms and spaces. The opportunities here are endless.”
Bona Vista President Brianne Boles said the partnership between Ivy Tech and Bona Vista is designed to promote the inclusion of adults with disabilities by housing the programs within a community building.
“This opportunity aligns directly with our mission, which promotes inclusion, independence and encouragement,” she said in a release.
Ivy Tech Chancellor Dean McCurdy said he welcomed Bona Vista to the site, and noted the partnership will also provide opportunities for work-and-learn experiences for Ivy Tech nursing students in Peru and other students in the area.
“This kind of partnership fits perfectly into Ivy Tech’s commitment ‘to put community back in community college,’” he said in a release.
Within the college building, Bona Vista’s adult program will occupy two classrooms and the cafeteria area. Services are offered from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Currently 25 clients are enrolled in the Peru adult day program.
Bona Vista and Ivy Tech have scheduled an open house at 4 p.m. on Nov. 13 for families, friends and the community.
Bona Vista in Miami County continues to also offer a number of services, including WorkForce Diversity Employment Program, Pre-Employment Transition services, First Steps pediatric therapy services, Early Head Start Home Visiting Services, Residential Programming, Community Integration Habilitation Services, Participant Assistance Care Services, Respite Services, Behavior Management Services and Supported Living Services.
To learn more about the programs at Bona Vista in Peru, call 765-473-6744 or visit www.bonavista.org.
