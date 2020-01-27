A local organization is hosting a casino night, with a gamble for a good cause.
Bona Vista will its annual Viva Las Vista fundraising event from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Kokomo Country Club, 1801 Country Club Drive. Admission is $30 per person or $50 per couple for people 21 and older, which includes 15 starter chips per person. Games include blackjack, roulette, Texas hold ‘em, craps, Wheel of Fortune and more.
This is the fourth year Bona Vista has held this fundraiser, the winter-time counterpart to the Greatest Spectacle, a summer fundraising event. Bona Vista is a human service organization providing programming options to children and adults with disabilities in Howard and surrounding counties.
Attendees need not worry if they’re inexperienced with poker, Development and Training Director Alison Brantley said. Professional dealers from Sertoma, a dealer service from Broadripple, will be running the tables, and will guide newcomers through the rules.
“If you don’t know anything about gambling, the dealers will coach you through it,” she said. “Definitely not allowing you to cheat, but will make sure you know how to play. Even with Blackjack, you have to know when to split.”
All gambling will be with poker chips, not money. Patrons can purchase an additional 15 chips for $10 or purchase a key for a mystery box that unlocks an undisclosed amount of chips. When the gambling concludes at 9:30 p.m., chips will be traded in at 25 chips per raffle ticket. Tickets can be placed at any of eight raffle baskets.
Raffle baskets include donations from Soupley’s with a Valentine’s Day theme, local boutiques, home improvement, fireworks and even a “man-themed” basket, Public Relations Director Brittnee Smith said.
There will be a dance floor and music for those who doubled-down early and lost it all. Additionally, Bona Vista Bistro, a service for adults with disabilities offered by the organization, will be on site, handing out snacks and deserts.
“It’s kind of neat to see,” Smith said. “You can be there and see exactly who this fundraiser benefits.”
Coming up with the idea for a casino-themed event required research, and every year planning for the event begins in late summer, Smith said.
“For the first event, we had no idea how it would work out,” she said. “We thought Sertoma would come and unpack one table of each game, no. When you go in there, it looks like a full-blown casino.”
Sertoma allows event holders to decide if the rules of the games can be easy or difficult, and this year Smith and Brantley decided to have the rules be middle-of-the-road as to be beginner-friendly. Those skilled with poker won’t be given an easy pass.
Listen to WWKI 100.5 for a chance to win free tickets with Tammy Lively at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and during Male Call at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
While the event is being held at the country club, Brantley encouraged all interested to feel comfortable to come as they are. There will be no dress code.
This event is sponsored by Alliance Excavating, AMI, Beckley Office Equipment, City of Firsts FCU, Community First Bank, Duke Energy, Enterprise Fleet, First Bank of Berne, Grissom CDJR, JA Benefits, Kokomo New Car Dealers Assoc., Liberty Financial, Monroe Custom Homes, Thomas Prather, DDS, Smith Financial, Sycamore Financial, WWKI and The Wyman Group.
Purchase tickets online at www.bonavista.org or at any Bona Vista location.
