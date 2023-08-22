BorgWarner is closing one of its Kokomo facilities.
The automotive supplier confirmed to the Tribune on Tuesday that it will begin closing its production plant at 1501 E. 200 North (also known as Morgan Street) in October, with a full closure expected to be completed mid-2024.
The closure will happen in two phases.
The first phase will begin in October and will impact 84 employees. The plant’s remaining employees will be affected with the closure of the plant in mid-2024. Affected employees will be able to apply to transfer to another company location, though the company operates only one other facility in Indiana that’s not located in Kokomo.
“BorgWarner is making market-driven adjustments to adapt its cost structure in order to remain competitive in the current environment, including restructuring, closure, or consolidation of manufacturing and/or technical centers in all major regions,” Michelle Collins, global director of marketing and public relations for BorgWarner, said in an emailed statement. “We are committed to ensuring the smoothest transition possible for any impacted employees while also continuing to support our customers and suppliers over the coming months.”
The company’s Technical Center, located at 2151 E. Lincoln Road, is unaffected by the production plant’s pending closure, Collins noted.
In 2020, BorgWarner acquired Delphi Technologies in an all stock deal valued at about $3.3 billion. With the purchase, the Auburn Hills-based company inherited Delphi Technologies’ two Kokomo facilities.
BorgWarner said after the acquisition it expected to be one of the leading pure-play propulsion companies globally, serving light and commercial vehicle manufacturers and the aftermarket.
In 2018, BorgWarner opened a “state-of-the-art” technical center in Noblesville to develop “clean, energy-efficient propulsion systems” for both electric and hybrid vehicles. The Noblesville plant combined the operations from its former facilities in Anderson and Pendleton.
The company also once operated a plant in Muncie that was one of the largest employers in the region. That facility permanently closed in 2009.
The company currently employs 38,000 worldwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.