Two of the city of Kokomo’s most popular parks will receive upgrades next year, and more security cameras will be installed along its trails.
The Board of Works approved a bid of $348,063 from J&J Electric of Indiana to install lighting along the majority of the 1.3-mile walking trail of Jackson Morrow Park. J&J Electric was the sole bidder.
Torrey Roe, parks superintendent, told the Tribune in October that the light poles will be placed all along the trail except for the portion that extends into the woods covering the southeastern portion of the park. The light poles will be similar to what the city currently has along its bike trails.
Additionally, a shade structure for visitors to use to get relief from the sun’s rays will also be installed at Jackson Morrow Park. The Board of Works approved spending $57,734 of park funds on the shade structure from Minnesota-based playground manufacturer Landscape Structures.
Both the new lighting and shade structure are expected to be installed next year.
PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT
Part of Highland Park’s aging playground equipment will soon be replaced.
The Board of Works approved spending $325,207 to purchase new playground equipment for the park’s playground area.
The new equipment will replace a large playground structure nestled on the east side of the playground area nearest the tennis courts. Roe said the current structure, which includes multiple slides and resembles an eagle’s nest, was installed in the 1980s.
Because of its age, the Parks Department has had to make an increasing amount of repairs to it in recent years.
“We’ve had continual maintenance on it recently, and we’re just going to replace it,” Roe said. “It’s lived a good life.”
The new playground equipment is expected to be installed next year and will be similar to what it is replacing.
SECURITY CAMERAS
Parts of Kokomo’s walking and biking trails will soon be fitted with security cameras.
The Board of Works Wednesday approved a bid for $505,632 Security Pros LLC, headquartered in Sellersburg, to install hundreds of security cameras along stretches of the Cloverleaf Trail and Industrial Heritage Trail (IHT). The Federal Transit Authority will be paying 80% of the cost, while the city will cover the remaining 20%.
According to a map provided to the Tribune by the city, cameras will be placed on the IHT between Smith Road and the pedestrian bridge over Indiana 931 that connects the trail to the Nickel Plate Trail and from Hoffer Street to Lincoln Boulevard; along the Cloverleaf Trail from West Markland Avenue to the IHT, running from behind the Howard County Jail to and along West Madison Street; and along the Wildcat Creek Walk of Excellence from South McCann Street to the Mehlig Dog Park.
The cameras will join the more than 100 the city installed along the IHT, some of the city’s parks and Kokomo Beach within the last two years.
