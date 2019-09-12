The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety awarded a contract worth nearly a half-million dollars Wednesday to a Bloomington company that will build a skate park in Foster Park.
The $427,000 bid from Hunger Skateparks, the only company to bid on the project, was received in July before being awarded by board members.
Construction of the skate park is expected to start “soon,” with it opening “later this year,” Deputy Mayor David Tharp said Wednesday.
An original timeline had construction beginning this summer, followed by a late summer opening date. Tharp said the delay was caused by “permitting and construction planning.”
Hunger Skateparks, according to its website, “is skateboarder owned and operated, and a full service concrete skatepark design and build company.”
The city announced in June that an “Urban Plaza” skate facility will be constructed in the park, near the existing playground area. The 12,455-square-foot skate park “will have a street skating feel and will be close to the Walk of Excellence,” according to a media release.
”This additional amenity will be centrally located and provide easy access to the trails, and other youth- and family-centered activities,” said Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight.
”We have noticed an increase in skating activity and a transition to a more street style of skating in Kokomo. Building this in Foster Park will provide a quality venue for those wanting a street-style skate experience.”
It will be built at Foster Park’s east end, between the playground and Wildcat Creek, in an area that is right now a parking lot. Additional parking will be added near the playground to replace the outgoing parking availability.
The skate park, which will be free, was designed for both beginners and expert skaters and will include bowls, ramps, handrail boxes and “a blend of varied skate terrain under LED lighting.”
