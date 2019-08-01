What is a hero? Is it someone that leaps tall buildings in a single bound or stops a speeding locomotive just by raising an arm?
According to brothers Jalen and JaRob McCallum, it’s neither of those things.
For them, a hero is somebody that can go out in the community and motivate positive change. It’s someone who can remain humble but self-confident in any situation, and it’s a person that others want to emulate.
And anybody can be a hero.
That notion is one of the main messages behind this week’s Building Heroes summer camp at Carver Community Center. The camp is part of an internship project for Jalen, who is currently a student at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
“My clothing brand is HEROES,” Jalen said, “and it stands for Hustling Everyday Reaching Out to Every Soul. That’s basically an acronym that motivates others to push the envelope a little bit and look outside the box and kind of give themselves a life of their dreams. With this camp, this is the perfect opportunity to interact with kids and help build role models within the community.”
The camp — which focuses on subjects like health and wellness, character building, creativity and goal setting — is also being used as a kick-off event for the facility’s new year-long Carver Connect mentorship program for boys age 10-16.
Like the camp, Carver Connect will also focus on teaching young men various life and social skills through use of small groups, one-on-one mentorship, guest speakers, field trips and more.
“If you look at a 10-year-old, he's at the age where he's going to be a bit more curious of things,” Carver Executive Director Danta Rogers said when asked about why the camp and mentorship program are mainly geared toward a certain age bracket.
“And so when they hit 13, they’re already trying. At 16, if you don’t get them before then, they could already be in jail. So going into those elementary and middle school years, things change pretty quickly, and so those are key times for young men.”
Rogers has been with Carver for the past couple of years now, and he said he wishes the center had such a camp and mentorship program when he was a kid.
“I just know it’s much needed here,” Rogers said, referring to Building Heroes and Carver Connect. “The sky’s the limit once you get someone to support you and teach you the basics. A lot of those skills are dying these days, like how to put on a tie or properly wear a button-up shirt. Even something simple like washing dishes, a lot of kids these days, those skills aren’t there.
"So if we can teach these young men how to be respectable and educated in our community, chances are they’ll be successful later on in life too.”
Martha Warner, Carver’s assistant director, agreed with Rogers, saying that there are so many peer factors that come into play with preteen and teenage young men.
And those years can be even more challenging if those boys do not have a positive male role model to help guide them along.
“It’s not taking anything away from single moms because I was a single mom of three boys myself,” said Warber, “and they relied on the Carver leader at the time to be the male in their lives. For males, or anybody really, if you’ve been around another gender for most of your life, it’s like you want to absorb everything you can when you get into a situation where you’re around the other one. So it was critical for us to choose the right leaders for this camp and mentorship program.”
And while both Jalen and JaRob said many other male millennials their age often seem too preoccupied to step into that role, the brothers said they are excited to meet the challenge head-on.
“This is all about giving boys the mindset to make sure they know they can accomplish anything they want to,” JaRob said. “A lot of times if they don’t find the support at home or with their friends, they don’t find the encouragement or empowerment. So Building Heroes and Carver Connect, they're all about building these young men up.”
JaRob continued.
“Everybody wants to be a superhero, but people think that term means having to do something large or powerful,” he said. “All it is really is just encouraging your friend when they have a bad day or walking with that friend step-by-step through something tough in their life.
"So it’s about getting these young men to understand that. I feel that if we can just evolve one youth into that mindset and that way of thinking, it’s just going to spread to other young men from there. It’s about planting seeds now so that they can blossom in the future.”
