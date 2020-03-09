On your mark, get set, brew!
More than 50 beers from all over the state and beyond were sipped, judged and recognized Saturday during the first-ever City of Thirsts Homebrew Competition. Competitors from as far away as Savannah, Georgia looked to take home top prizes and to have their creations brewed at Half Moon and Tinman Brewery.
“It’s pretty neat that there’s this community surrounding us and I’m hopeful it will result in being aware that there is a local homebrew club,” Howard County Homebrew Club member Tom Ferguson said of all the support the club gets from the area.
The local breweries are not the only the only ones getting in on supporting the homebrewing scene in Howard County. Kokomo Opalescent Glass donated the trophies to be awarded at the competition.
While the club has hosted competitions between members before, this was the first time the competition had been open to anyone to enter and a Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) sanctioned event.
The winner for best lager was Larry Barnhart, and his beer will be available at Tinman. Greg Kirkland won in the best ale category and it will be brewed at Half Moon. The same beer by Kirkland ended up winning best of show. The two beers will be available later this summer at the respective breweries.
One of the judges on hand was Nathan Thompson, who has been certified for four years. Throughout the competition he sampled and critiqued 15 beers. He said the judging includes multiple technical aspects such as adhering to guidelines, standards and what kinds of flavors he tastes.
“You have an opportunity to really hone your own pallet to figure out what you like and to improve your homebrewing skills,” he said about how becoming a judge can be beneficial to homebrewers. “As you go, you start identifying more flavors or you taste something you really like and try to replicate that later.”Having two beers entered in the competition, Jason Landrum hoped his brews would meet the judges’ standards. This wasn’t his first time being judged; he’s entered the state fair competition multiple times. He said no matter the outcome, getting judged by certified judges is important to honing your craft.
“You want to learn about your beer, and a lot of times your friends that try your beer are a little hesitant to tell you what they think,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to get feedback – we’ve got national judges here today with us.”
Ferguson and Landrum agree the hobby is accessible and can be as simple or complex as desired. There are kits which can be purchased with all the ingredients needed and the brewers can continue to get more creative by adding their own ingredients or trying to replicate other brews they’ve tasted.
There are some unique quirks to homebrewing compared to other hobbies according to Ferguson.
“It’s a little different than other hobbies in that you do have a delay,” he said. “You make the beer, you have to ferment it – that takes a couple weeksfor the yeast to ferment the beer and then you are wanting to put it in bottle or a keg that’s going to take a couple of weeks for it to carbonate.”
“As opposed to saying let’s go out and golf today – well if you say you’re going to brew a batch of beer this weekend, it’s going to be a month later before you see the fruits of your labor.”
He feels the wait time can make the reward that much better though. While the group members like to compete, they’re still brought together by their love of a good brew and a good time.
“It’s a real good club with a lot of good friends,” Landrum said. “It’s a real close group.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.