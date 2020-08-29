CONVERSE – A $778,000 bridge and culvert improvement project will close a portion of Indiana 18 in Miami County next week.
Construction will close the highway just west of Indiana 13, near the town of Converse, on or after Monday. The closure is expected to last for approximately one week. Work is weather depending.
During the closure, the official state highway detour will follow Indiana 13, U.S. 35/Indiana 22 and U.S. 31.
