Editor’s note: This is the first in an series called “Kids Making a Difference,” featuring children in Howard, Miami and Tipton counties who have initiated good deeds throughout their communities.
A 12-year-old boy and his 13-year-old sister have made Christmas a little sweeter for the men and women assisted by the Kokomo Rescue Mission.
“I wanted to help. I felt that God also wanted me to do it. He laid it on my heart,” said Dillon Heaton, who was inspired by an idea he saw in an online video to help those less fortunate.
Assisted by his sister Annabelle, they went door-to-door and even made several Facebook call-outs for such items as toothbrushes and toothpaste, gloves, Chapstick, socks, hats, combs and Kleenexes.
People from as far away as Florida and Pennsylvania donated items to the Heatons’ cause and pretty soon the family had created 57 Ziploc bags full of toiletries and other necessities to give away to those less fortunate.
While in Kokomo during the We Care festivities earlier this month, the Heatons, who live in Clinton County, went to the mission to drop off the donated supplies.
The Mulberry Street facility — serving Kokomo since 1953 — helps hundreds of homeless men and women who live in Howard County, as well as provides assistance with transition housing, according to Chief Development Officer Pam Givens.
The Mission’s dining hall alone serves between 300-350 daily lunches and dinners, and since the nonprofit receives no government funds, Givens said it relies strictly on donors and volunteers.
So when the Heatons came to drop off their donations, Givens was overwhelmed to say the least.
The fact that the idea for the donations came from the minds of Dillon and Annabelle was even more amazing, Givens added.
“... I was asking a lot of questions because I think there is often a stigma aimed at the younger generation that they are self-focused,” Givens said. “But there are a lot that really are not.
“The younger generation, they’re going to be the ones that support us in the future, and so we obviously encourage it [charitable giving], … and these are very thoughtful things the people here can use. They’re kind of like blessing bags.”
The Mission has already handed out a few of the bags through its assistance program, and Givens said most of the rest will be handed out during the mission’s Christmas Eve festivities.
Of course anyone can drop off donations, leave and say that they did their good deed of the day, Hanna said, but the Heatons wanted to take it one step further.
“Part of the reason we decided to be here [at the Mission] is that the kids got the experience of touring the buildings,” she said. “They got to put a different face with the word ‘homeless.’ They learned a ton, and then we were able to go home and talk about it. … I wanted them to see what was at their back door, to open their eyes a bit.”
Dillon and Annabelle both said they remember that day well, noting that they were pretty humbled to listen to the stories and testimonies of all those the mission serves on a daily basis.
The entire experience also left the siblings with an even greater goal for next year.
“Their goal is 100 bags,” Hanna said smiling. “That’s what they’re going to try to do now.”
And to think it all started with a simple video and a young man’s determination, the family noted.
“I really think there are more kids that care than get credit for it because parents or adults or whomever really don’t let them follow where their hearts are leading them,” Hanna said. “… But it really doesn’t matter how young you are. If you follow your heart, you can make a big impact.
“So listening to a child’s heart, you can’t put a price on it,” she continued. “You can’t put a price on what a child is able to do. … You hear so much negative, but if you really look, and you don’t even have to dig deep, there are kids doing great things all the time.”
Givens agreed, saying that you can’t underestimate the power of a child’s determination.
“It’s two-fold,” she said. “I always had my kids serve, and I think it’s good for them to learn that. It teaches them to be good citizens and care for their neighbors. I think it’s good for society too. … I think it’s great that we’re raising up a whole other generation of citizens that are going to think outside of themselves and serve other people.”
It was a life lesson not lost on Annabelle, as she sat in one of the Mission’s conference room last week, a pile of the family’s donations lying a few feet away.
“I think that they just shouldn’t give up on themselves,” she said, when asked what her Christmas wish would be for those who will receive the bags, “and it shows them that they aren’t invisible. We know they’re there, and we want to help.”
