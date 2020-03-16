A combined effort between United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties, Solidarity Federal Credit Union and Community Howard Regional Health has shipped off its first wave of new Buddy Bags, after the program lost funding earlier this year.
To help the community meet the need of 825 students who deal with food insecurity, the trio of organizations launched a fundraising effort in February. Solidarity and Community Howard each donated enough to sponsor 100 kids and the community has, so far, donated enough for 146 more students to have bags through the end of the school year.
United Way partnered with Food Finders Food Bank to supply the food. Each Friday students will receive bags with all types of foods they and their families can eat. The first bags that went out contain cans of fruit, boxes of macaroni and cheese, beef and ravioli, canned peas, cereal, milk, granola bars and potatoes.
On Thursday, a Buddy Bag packing event was hosted at United Way, where volunteers from Community Howard and Solidarity came together to prepare the first shipment of bags.
“Obviously it was a very urgent need and the community, as usual, responded very generously,” said United Way Community Development Coordinator Libby O’Brien. “Howard County does that, they rally around each other and work together to meet needs, and that’s what’s happened again this time.”
Taylor Elementary is one of two schools with completely funded bags, after finding themselves with 146 students in need of the program.
“It’s absolutely great,” said Taylor Elementary School Principal Matt Nuttall about his students being taken care of. “United Way does absolutely great things and always comes through.”
Nuttall is thankful for the work O’Brien has done and also the work of Taylor School Corp. employee, April Pine. According to Nuttall, Pine has put in hundreds of hours organizing everything for the Buddy Bags at Taylor.
To further make the bags part of the Taylor Titan community, high school students in one of the life skills classes help to pack the bags for the kids.
One of the many volunteers, Janett Martin, is passionate about the cause due to her personal relationship to the situation.
“Honestly, I was one of those kids. I know what it’s like to need,” she said while breaking down boxes. “It takes a village to raise a child.
“We all need to come together – we all need to take care of each other.”
Vice President of Marketing for Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union Diana Tenbrook was one of the volunteers on hand to help pack. She said the company has been serving Howard and Tipton counties for 64 years and believed supporting the program was the best thing to do.
“I think, as research has shown, if someone is hungry, they can’t function properly,” she said. “First of all, their body is going to shut down physically, and then mentally they can’t think about anything. The kids in school can’t concentrate if they’re hungry, they can’t sleep if their stomach’s always growling.”
Future packing events will be open for the community, with sign-ups being available on the United Way website.
Currently United Way is working on raising funds to fully reenroll all the students who originally received Buddy Bags. O’Brien said about $22,000 is still needed, then the attention will turn to the next school year.
Community Howard Community Relations Liaison Lisa Holaday feels no amount is too small to donate, when it comes to the health of the community’s children. She said Buddy Bags are an important program that need to be kept going. She also likes to challenge other community organizations to step up as well to help the kids who don’t have funded bags yet.
To donate, call 765-457-4357, visit the United Way’s Facebook page for information or pick up a pledge form to fill out.
COVID-19 concerns
On Thursday, before many area schools closed, O’Brien said that if a school were to close temporarily for COVID-19 concerns, they would work with each school individually when it comes to getting students Buddy Bags.
Kokomo School Corp. Food Services Department officials will be providing breakfast and lunch take-away meals for all Kokomo Schools students at no cost, the corporation announced.
Each Wednesday during school weeks, excluding spring break, five breakfasts and five lunches will be provided to each student between 9 a.m. to noon at the following locations: Bon Air Middle School (2796 Apperson Way North), Central Middle School (303 E. Superior St.), and Maple Crest Middle School (2727 S. Washington St.).
In a statement from Taylor School Corp. announcing the temporary school closure, Superintendent Chris Smith said he knows many students rely on the school’s breakfast and lunch service. The school is currently awaiting guidance from the USDA, as well as the state of Indiana, on what the process will entail. Once the guidance is received and a plan is developed, the school will send out a notification and call.
Nuttall said he doesn’t want any of the kids to go hungry.
At Eastern School Corp., meals will not be severed while the school is closed, but families desiring food support are encouraged to call the corporation or the school office with the request, and the corporation will make arrangements.
At Western, families in need of food support are encouraged to call 765-883-1462 by Tuesday, March 17. Supplemental food support will begin on March 18.
At Maconaquah School Corp., students were unable to take home food for break.
“If we’re not allowed to come back to school … we will meet with our food service director and see what kind of plan we can put together,” said Maconaquah Superintendent James Callane. “If it goes longer, then we would develop a plan.”
