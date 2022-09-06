Buff City Soap, a retail store known for its plant-based soap and body products handmade in-store daily, is opening a Kokomo location.
The new store is holding its grand opening at 9 a.m. Thursday. The new store is located at 2140 E. Boulevard by T.J. Maxx in the Boulevard Crossing strip mall. The first 50 people who visit the new store each day Thursday through Sunday will receive free soap for a year. Customers can also enjoy in-store specials all weekend, such as 20% off an entire purchase or buy one laundry soap, get a second container 50% off.
“We are excited to open our brand-new Soap Makery to the Kokomo community,” Megan Reese, director of operations for Buff City Soap, said in a release. “Buff City Soap provides guests with an opportunity to see how our delightfully scented soap products are made daily right before their eyes.”
Each Buff City Soap store offers over 30 signature scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products, including its soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap and laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at in-store makeries so guests can experience the entire soap-making process.
“Our customers love the transparency of our soap-making process because it’s the magic behind the Buff City Soap experience,” Reese said. “All of our products are handmade with plant-based ingredients and free of harsh chemicals so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your skin.”
The Buff City Soap franchise also owns nearby makeries in Carmel and Indianapolis Keystone. For opening weekend only, the Kokomo store hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
