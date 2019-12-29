RACI announces award winners
At this year’s annual Awards, Recognition & Christmas Gala dinner, the following members were recognized for the contributions to the association and their communities:
2020 Realtor of the year
Angie McAmis, associate broker at True Realty, has been named the Realtors Association of Central Indiana 2020 Realtor of the Year. The Realtor of the Year award annually recognizes the best in Realtor spirit, business accomplishments, commitment and involvement in the Realtor Association, and participation in civic and community affairs. Angie has been a Realtor member since 2012. She is a 2018 graduate of the Indiana Association of Realtors Leadership Academy and in 2019 as chair, led the community outreach committee to new heights impacting our communities in all six counties.
“I am honored to accept the Realtor of the Year award. I love to help people and find joy helping in anyway I can whether that is volunteering in the community or working with my clients,” Angie McAmis said.
2019 honor affiliate award
Brian Lundin, Kokomo branch manager with Stockton Mortgage Company, has been very supportive of the Realtor members and Association by faithfully attending meetings, activities and special events. As vice-chair, Brian is a champion of the community outreach committee and has a huge heart for service. His donation of 42 community outreach totes was been a game changer for the success of the various community outreach drives in all six counties. Additionally, Brian organized and sponsored continuing education for the Realtor members on renovation lending. Brian always says “I’m in the business of making dreams come true,” and his service to our Association embodies that statement.
Realtors Association of Central Indiana (RACI) serves Cass, Grant, Howard, Miami, Tipton and Wabash counties and offers professional development resources for the central Indiana real estate community.
2019 distinguished service award
Cherie Smith, associate broker at True Realty, is the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award. Cherie has been a Realtor since 2007. Her impact in the Association and the real estate community has been significant as she has served on various committees and leadership roles throughout her career.
Highlights include positions both within RACI, IAR and now the National Association of Realtors serving as a vice chair or chair of the following committees: Professional Standards, Social Activities, Programs, Awards, Finance, Nominating, RPAC Fundraising and Technology committees, and both Board President and Realtor of the Year in 2017. She is a 2012 graduate of the Indiana Association of Realtors Leadership Academy, a Paragon Certified Trainer and our resident zipForms pro. She currently represents RACI on the IRMLS Board of Directors. She is a current Indiana representative for NAR Professional Standards Committee thru 2021 and recently added RECP broker pre-licensing class instructor to her list of accomplishments.
“Such an honor to be nominated and to receive the RACI 2019 Distinguished Service Award. I have developed my career on the vision in order to succeed, you must give more than you receive,” Cherie Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.