Tipton Chamber awarded a grant for mural project
TIPTON — The Tipton County Chamber has been awarded a grant from the Indiana Destination Development Corporation in the amount of $5,000 to complete a mural in Sharpsville. The IDDC launched this grant funding round to help promote tourism across the state and celebrate various communities across the state, according to a recent news release. The mural will be one of 49 public art projects completed through this project from the IDDC.
“Projects selected were based on location and visibility to Indiana residents and visitors,” Elaine Bedel, IDDC’s secretary and CEO said in a statement. “The hope is to create photo opportunities while promoting Indiana.”
This project required that the artist completing the mural was an Indiana native, and this project will be using Koda Witsken, who has completed murals for the NCAA, Children’s Museum, the Colts and Pacers, Zionsville, Elwood and many others. The project has also recruited Sharpsville native Tanner Fernung to serve as an apprentice on the project.
The project will require local fundraising to raise the remaining funds for the mural. The total budget for this project is estimated to be $15,000, which includes items that could be donated in-kind. The Tipton County Chamber will be partnering with the newly established Tipton County Chamber Foundation to raise this money. Any donations can be mailed to the Tipton County Chamber Foundation at 119 W. Madison St., Tipton, IN 46072 and add “Mural” in the memo.
The project is estimated to be completed in September.
Solidarity Credit Union to host blood drive
Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the main office, 201 Southway Blvd. East, Kokomo.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 765-453-4020 ext. 1315, email jfunk@solfcu.org or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code: kokomosolidarity.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
