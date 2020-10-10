Community First Bank takes honor
Community First Bank of Indiana (CFB) has been honored as a Five Star Member of the Indiana Bankers Association. The award was presented on October 7 by Rod Lasley, IBA Executive Vice President-Operations & Member Services, in recognition of CFB’s Association involvement throughout 2019.
The Five Star Member designation recognizes those IBA-member banks which demonstrate outstanding commitment to the Association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.
“We very much appreciate the dedication of Community First Bank and as a Five Star Member bank,” said Amber Van Til, IBA president and CEO. “Our Association is strong, thanks to our supportive members.”
The Indiana Bankers Association supports Indiana banking through issues analysis, professional education, and products and services that enhance member banks’ ability to serve their communities.
Community First Bank was chartered in 2003 in Kokomo, Indiana, where it currently has three branches in Kokomo, two branches in Westfield, and one branch in Noblesville. Additional information can be found at www.CFBIndiana.com.
Russiaville water mains to be flushed
Indiana American Water will conduct water main flushing in the Russiaville service area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.
The company conducts the annual maintenance program to assure high-quality water service and to ensure fire hydrants are operational.
No interruptions in water service are anticipated as a result of the work. Customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration while this program is underway. Customers should refrain from doing laundry during the time of day the flushing program is taking place in or near their neighborhood.
If tap water is discolored, Indiana American Water recommends allowing several cold-water faucets to run for a short time until the water runs clear. Using more than one faucet allows the water to clear more quickly.
Customers who have questions regarding hydrant flushing may call 800-492-8373.
The water main flushing will be performed by Indiana American Water crews. They will be working out of trucks identified with the company logo. All employees will also have photo ID badges.
Hi-Wire Brewing coming to Ind.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing has extended its distribution footprint again this year with the addition of Indiana, bringing the total count to nine states east of the Mississippi. Beginning Monday, Craftroads Beverage out of Indianapolis will be distributing Hi-Wire’s full lineup of flagships, seasonals, and specialty releases throughout the Hoosier State.
As a craft only wholesaler, the partnership with Craftroads “follows Hi-Wire’s last several market launches with statewide, independent wholesalers who only focus on high-end craft beer,” according to Hi-Wire Brewing co-owner Chris Frosaker. In fact, the collaboration was born from great relationships formed between Hi-Wire and distributors in nearby states, which led Craftroads Beverage to start the conversation about branching out into Indiana. Frosaker, a native Midwesterner himself, says he is thrilled to start distributing even further north into the Great Lakes region. Keep an eye out for Hi-Wire beer to hit shelves in mid-October.
