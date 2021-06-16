Coordinated Assistance Ministries is planning to move its men's shelter and office to a bigger space.
The nonprofit plans on moving its men’s shelter and office space to 625 N. Union St. from its current space at 210 N. Market St., its Executive Director Dennine Smith said this month. Most recently, the building housed a temporary isolation center for the homeless who either tested positive for or were exposed to COVID-19.
But before the organization can make the move, it must receive a rezoning approval from medium to large scale general commercial to institutional use for the property from the Kokomo City Council.
The council on Monday unanimously approved the rezoning request on first reading. A second and final reading will be voted on at 6 p.m. June 28.
Smith told the council the new building will give CAM more office and storage space.
“This would just give us an opportunity to spread out a bit more,” Smith said. “Right now, we are out of office space, and we don’t have much storage space right now. It would just be an appropriate space for us to be able to expand some of the services we offer.”
Services provided by CAM include a day and overnight shelter for the homeless or near-homeless. The organization also connects its clients with benefits they are eligible for and works with other community agencies, such as churches, to steer people toward the resources they need with the hope that they can eventually get back on their feet. Its service area includes Howard, Miami, Tipton, Carroll and Cass counties.
CAM’s men’s shelter currently houses 12 men overnight. Smith said that may increase in the future, but there are currently no plans to do so, as it would mean the nonprofit would have to hire more staff.
“We don’t anticipate it will go too far beyond that because then we’d have to look at having some additional folks to be onsite overnight,” Smith said.
To acquire the property, CAM will trade the North Market Street property for the North Union Street property, which is owned by Charles Reed. Reed said Monday he currently has no plans for the North Market Street house.
WASTE TRANSFER STATION
Also on Monday, the council unanimously approved on first reading a rezoning request from Fort Wayne-based Bunn Box to establish a solid waste transfer station at 1025 N. Touby Pike.
According to Brian Moench, president of Moench Engineering, the owner of Bunn Box, Bart Bunn, plans to open a solid waste transfer station on the northeast side of town that will haul away municipal and construction trash. In addition to Bunn Box, Bart Bunn owns Bunn Excavating, Bunn Trucking and Bunn Road Maintenance.
Moench said the building will be enclosed with garage-style doors and will be regulated by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The station will accept municipal waste — a formal term for everyday residential household garbage — and construction waste from the renovation or demolition of houses and buildings.
Exclusions do apply. The transfer station will not accept hazardous waste, vehicle tires or medical waste, among other things.
Moench said the station will allow for people to come and drop off their waste at the facility directly. He added that the facility will likely employ anywhere from five to 12 employees.
“We feel this will be a great community benefit, not only for Mr. Bunn and in support of his business, but for the community and surrounding neighborhood,” Moench said, adding that the company plans on construction as soon as possible after rezoning approval.
A second and final reading will be voted on at 6 p.m. June 28.
MORE DOWNTOWN APARTMENTS
Also receiving unanimous approval on first reading was a rezoning request from Lafountain LLC, one of the several LLCs by Scott Pitcher of Fortune Companies, to change the zoning of 415 W. Sycamore from small to medium scale general commercial to low density multifamily residential.
DJ Butcher, an associate broker for Fortune, said the company’s plan is to renovate the structure into three one-bedroom apartments. Previously, the building had commercial space on the main floor, with one apartment on the second floor.
A second and final reading will be voted on at 6 p.m. June 28.
