A longtime community member and pastor received this year’s Prayer and Community in Action award.
The Rev. Michael Carson was this year’s recipient of the annual award given out by the city’s mayor. He was given the award Monday morning during the 13th annual Mayor’s Prayer and Community in Action Breakfast held at Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo.
The breakfast is an annual event that includes prayers from local religious leaders ranging in focus from families and city department heads to City Council members, area schools, first responders and the economy.
The breakfast at times had the feel of a church service while attendees sang hymns, but it also embraced the role of civic duty. Since Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore took office in 2020, the breakfast has grown in size and scope.
Moore described Carson as a “pillar of the community” and one who he was surprised had not received this award previously.
“I see him everywhere, and he always has a smile on his face, and always a skip in his step,” Moore said. “He’s always bringing God to everyone he meets. … We’re very thankful and blessed that his path has led here and that he calls Kokomo home.”
Carson said he was just as surprised he received the award.
“It was much of a surprise,” he said. “I thought I was just doing the invocation, which was more than enough. It’s quite an honor, quite an honor.”
Carson, a longtime community activist, is pastor of First Friends Church, a columnist for the Kokomo Tribune and other CNHI network newspapers, a volunteer coach for player development at Kokomo High School and was formerly pastor of Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the oldest Black church in the county, from 1991-2005.
Religion and prayer have always played a large part in Carson’s life, but they’ve played even more of a role the last year.
In December 2021, Carson’s wife of 47 years Cathy Tobin-Carson died of COVID-19. It’s been a difficult year for Carson since then.
“Prayer has gotten me through (the year),” he said. “It’s going to be a lifelong process. … I know she’s here. I know she’s watching. She’s just doing it in a different way.”
