A project is underway to replace the more than 20-year-old roof at the Carver Community Center.
The center’s executive director, Danta Rogers, said officials are working to get quotes from contractors this week, and he hopes to have the new roof completed by November.
The existing roof, he said, has been patched “several times.”
Funding for the project is coming from a city Community Development Block Grant worth $40,000. The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety approved an agreement with the Carver Community Center for its Facility Improvements Project in July.
The city will administer and manage the project.
Rogers said that if any funds remain after the roof replacement, the center will use them for other leak repairs, including from its auditorium roof or its windows.
The Board of Works in July also approved agreements with the Very Early Childhood Education Center, for a maximum of $25,000 in CDBG funds to “help defray operational and part of personnel expenses,” and the Family Service Association Domestic Violence Shelter, for a maximum of $30,000 to help with operation and maintenance costs.
