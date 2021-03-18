The locker rooms and showers at the Carver Community Center will be receiving a much-needed renovation.
The center was awarded $30,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money this week from the city of Kokomo. The money will go toward restroom upgrades, installation of ADA compliant stalls, installation of five new water heaters, new partitions and four new shower systems in both the men’s and women’s locker rooms.
Dante Rogers, executive director of the Carver Center, said the showers have hardly been used in the eight years he’s been affiliated with the nonprofit, but now, with a growing number of pickleball players and the Kokomo BobKats team practicing in the facility, a working and respectable shower system is needed.
Rogers added that the center’s current water tanks the Carver Center has now are not adequate in both sustaining water pressure and hot water for a good enough time.
“There’s limited restrooms, but not only that, we don’t have showers that are tall enough for someone who is 6 feet, 6 inches or 6 feet, 10 inches,” he said. “They’re not functional, they’re not clean, they need to be painted, they need a whole upgrade, (and) need whole new shower heads.”
The $30,000 will allow the nonprofit to fix all that this year. The Carver Center is a regular recipient of city CDBG funds, having received nearly $200,000 in the last three years.
CDBG money can be used for infrastructure and public service programs to areas and organizations that serve low-to-middle-income residents and is awarded each year by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to cities across the country.
This year, Kokomo received $831,494 in CDBG funding. Most of that, $525,000, will go toward installing new sidewalks on South Jay Street between Markland Avenue and East Virginia Avenue, on Taylor Street between Delphos and North Calumet streets, on West Monroe Street between Washington and Main streets and installation of ADA accessible ramps along Markland Avenue.
Another $120,000 will go to public service programs. That includes:
- $30,000 to Family Service Association for operating expenses for the nonprofit’s domestic violence shelter
- $25,000 to the Very Early Childhood Education Center for operating expenses
- $46,500 to Bona Vista for operating expenses for its new “The Crossing” building
- $15,000 to Samaritan Caregivers’ to help pay the salary of the nonprofit’s volunteer coordinator.
- $3,500 to Project Access to help pay the premiums of those the agency helps sign up for Indiana’s HIP 2.0 healthcare program.
Another $60,000 will go toward the city’s Blight Removal Program, which is used to pay the demolitions of vacant and unsafe structures in the city.
The final $171,494 will go into the city’s Neighborhood Property Renewal Program, which gives eligible homeowners who live in targeted areas a 100% forgivable loan of up to $50,000 to be used for exterior home improvements.
This fiscal year (July to July), the city has chosen the area bounded on the north by Lordeman Street, on the east by Ohio Street, on the south by Jefferson Street and the west by Apperson Way and the area bounded on the north by King and Harrison streets, on the east by Apperson Way, on the south by Markland Avenue and the west by Brandon Street and Courtland Avenue as the two target areas for this program.
For more information on CDBG and how to apply for the Neighborhood Property Renewal Program, visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/development/community_development.php.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.