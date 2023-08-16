Carver Community Center is getting much-needed upgrades to its bathrooms and to the flooring in one of its oldest rooms.
The community recreation center is the recipient of $27,000 in city of Kokomo Community Development Block Grant money it receives each year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money will go toward replacing the partitions in the women’s bathroom in the senior building, to install new flooring in the center’s historical room and replace doors with hardware and metal frames in the senior building.
Danta Rogers, executive director of the Carver Center, said the renovations are long overdue. The partitions in the senior building restrooms are either nonexistent or broken.
“For privacy purposes, we gotta have those,” Rogers said about the restroom partitions. “A lot of things can happen nowadays in this world so we want people to feel safe and feel like they can go to our restrooms if they need to.”
The flooring in the center’s historical room (the first room on the left from the main entrance) currently has holes in it, making it both an eyesore and a safety hazard. The nonprofit currently uses that room to hold meetings and as a kitchen. It was originally a classroom.
The Carver Center is a regular recipient of city CDBG money, and it often uses whatever money it receives to make building improvements. Administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, CDBG grants largely fund infrastructure and housing projects that benefit low- to middle-income earners.
For fiscal year 2023, the city was awarded a little more than $721,000 in CDBG funds.
Other CDBG projects include a total of $330,000 for road resurfacing of stretches of Gano Street and new sidewalks on West Broadway Street between North Indiana Avenue and North Armstrong Street.
The city also allocated $108,000 to seven local nonprofits, including Bona Vista, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, Family Service Society Association and more.
For local nonprofits, such as the Carver Center, the CDBG grant funding is key as they rely on several sources of grant funding to operate.
“With the help of the city’s block grant, it allows us to update our building and fix areas that could be possible safety hazards for anyone,” Rogers said.
The Carver Center received funding under the “Public Facility Improvement Program” category. Also receiving funds from that category was the Gilead House, which received $40,000 to expand and renovate its kitchen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.