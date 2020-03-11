Downtown Kokomo

An adult residing in Howard County has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Wednesday morning press release from the Indiana State Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 10, now including an adult residing in Howard County. Any further details were not released as of Wednesday morning.

Individuals have also tested positive in Marion, Hendricks, Adams, Boone, Johnson and Noble counties.

No other details were given by the ISDH, but the agency said further updates will be given later Wednesday.

*This story will be updated*

