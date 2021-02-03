While the ground is cold, covered with snow and most insects are inactive, that wasn’t the case in fall 2020 as the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library opened its community butterfly garden at its South Branch. As the weather warms up, a new fixture will be joining the black-eyed Susans and Shasta daisies.
In a local effort to help the monarch butterfly, a new caterpillar house has been built with an eye on both conservation and education.
After seeing a nature preserve from Michigan post about its caterpillar house on Facebook, Howard County Master Gardener Marian Cable reached out about info. The preserve sent her the plans and, thanks to Stewart Worthley, those plans became a reality.
Cable praised Worthley, a former contractor who used to build churches all over the country, for being such a help to the library with his construction prowess, even well into his 80s with no sign of slowing down. He even made and installed the wooden bridge at KHCPL South Branch, as well.
“He’s just amazing,” Cable said. “He always jumps at a project. I asked him if he knew anyone who could help us and the next thing I knew, he was out there doing measurements and stuff.”
To make the house more inviting to education, three sides will have mesh and one will have glass, allowing almost total visibility for those interested in the metamorphosis process.
“Everyone needs to see this process and this will let them see it close up,” she said of the view available. “It’s an interesting process and the more you learn about it, the more amazing it is.”
The sizable structure will provide a safe place for caterpillars to feed and go into their chrysalis stage. The soon-to-be monarch caterpillars are partially protected in part due to their diet of exclusively milkweed. It’s also the only plant they will lay their eggs on. According to cable, the sap of the plant is poisonous to animals and not fun for humans either.
Even with this built in plant-based protection, predators can still knock off the caterpillars and cause their untimely demise. This structure will keep them away from anything seeking to do them harm, and when they emerge from their chrysalis they will be released into the wild.
“That’s the whole purpose of that garden – because pollinators are in serious trouble,” Cable said. “The monarch+s are in really deep trouble … the western population this last year was almost entirely wiped out due to the fires and loss of habitat. It has decimated their numbers.”
Cable doubled down on the pollinators’ importance noting that food supply would be in trouble without them and, “… if you don’t have food, you don’t live.”
Educating the community about monarch conservation as well as native plant and pollinator preservation are also important causes to KHCPL Marketing Director Lisa Fipps. She hopes the caterpillar house and garden help those goals be achieved.
The South Branch will be making moves to help increase the amount of milkweed on its campus as well. Unused plots in the community garden will be used for new crops of the plant to support native pollinators. According to Fipps and Cable, milkweed is often plowed on the sides of fields and removed from gardens which is detrimental to the monarchs. They recommend leaving the plant be if possible.
Since its opening last year, the KHCPL Community Butterfly Garden has seen success both in growth and attraction. Cable said perennials often don’t grow much during their first season being planted but the garden ended up “exploding” with growth its first year.
Fipps noted the curiosity factor is a big draw and people driving by often stop just to see what is going on with all the flowers.
“It’s really opening people’s eyes to the plight of pollinators,” she said.
