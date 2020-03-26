INDIANAPOLIS – An estimated 140 million households across the U.S. have been sent an invitation in the mail to record household numbers, but now citizens will also be able to respond online on by phone since the spread of COVID-19.
The Census Bureau sent these letters to residents across the nation.
Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a count of the population of the United States, gathering information that determines how the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. The data is also used to determine how many federal dollars will flow to states for neighborhoods, education, public health, transportation and more.
But the advent of COVID-19 has raised concerns that the census could be affected and people may go uncounted.
The U.S. Census Bureau issued a press release saying that it continues to carefully monitor the coronavirus or COVID-19 situation and follow the guidance of federal, state, and local health authorities.
The bureau noted that it is adjusting some operations to protect the health and safety of its staff and the public, and fulfilling the statutory requirement to deliver the 2020 Census counts to the president on schedule.
Due to the virus and its impact, the 2020 Census field operations will be suspended for two weeks until April 1 and enabling forms to be filled out online. The online form can be accessed in 13 different languages and has assistance available upon request.
The Census Bureau also is temporarily making some adjustments at two facilities located in Jeffersonville: the National Processing Center and Paper Data Capture Center East. Until April 1, the facilities will have enough people on site necessary to continue operations.
“These temporary adjustments will help protect the health and safety of our employees in Jeffersonville as they continue to process 2020 Census responses from all around the country,” the Census Bureau said in a statement.
Since the mailing of the census invitation, more than 11 million households have responded. The Census Bureau strongly urges citizens to respond online at 2020Census.gov.
