A trail project that will improve walkability on one of the city’s busiest corridors is set to begin later this month.
Construction on a pedestrian trail along Center Road is slated to begin March 15, Jon Pyke, director of engineering for the city of Kokomo, said Wednesday. The trail will be nearly two miles in length and will have endpoints at the intersection of Dixon and Center roads and South Centerline and Center roads.
The asphalt trail will run on the north side of Center Road until the intersection of Park and Center roads, where users will have to cross Center Road to continue on. From Park Road to Dixon Road, the trail will run on the south side of Center Road.
The trail will also connect to the southernmost part of the walking path at Jackson Morrow Park, tying the two paths together.
The project’s cost is $3.125 million, 80% of which will be paid with federal funds from the Federal Transit Administration, with the city chipping in funds for the remaining 20%.
The construction of the trail was originally going to coincide with the Center Road reconstruction project the city recently completed, but it was delayed in April after bids for the trail project came in higher than expected.
Pyke said the city tried to “value engineer” the project, meaning finding a cheaper, alternative way to complete the project, but what the city saved in value engineering by the time the project was going to rebid last fall “was completely offset by escalating prices.”
