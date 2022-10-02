The 2023 budget for Center Township calls for pay raises and stashes away $850,000 for upgrades to Somers Park.
The township board voted 2-1 along party lines to approve its 2023 budget last Thursday. Democrats Steve Geiselman and Natalie Guest Born were the “yes” votes, while Republican Linda Koontz voted “no.”
Somers Park
Center Township was gifted Somers Park, located at the intersection of Jefferson and North Delphos streets, by the city of Kokomo in early 2021. Since then, it has tried to figure out how it can improve the property.
To do so, the township conducted a community survey asking those who live near the park what they would like to see it become. An open house was also held this past April where initial conceptual designs were presented and further feedback from the community was taken.
A final conceptual design was priced at more than $2 million. The design is complete with resurfacing the existing basketball court, constructing a two-tiered playground that utilizes the hill on the park’s east side, two shelter areas, a concrete cornhole area, fitness equipment, a restroom, parking and a walking trail that hugs the boundaries of the park.
That cost is north of the township’s budget unless it wanted to take out debt to help pay for that.
While a full makeover of Somers Park is not in the cards, at least in the near future, the township is wanting to upgrade some aspects of the park.
That, township Chief Deputy Andrew Durham said, could mean purchasing new playground equipment. An estimate from Kokomo-based PlayPros, which includes multiple slides, new swings and other playground equipment that all take advantage of the natural hill in the park, was estimated to cost around $500,000, Durham said.
“Obviously, the ADA (compatibility) and playground safety is the biggest,” Durham said. “I think we have to figure out a way to make sure the playground equipment is safe. I’m not saying it’s dangerous, but it’s outdated. There are cracks and a lot of those things.”
Koontz, though, criticized the township’s takeover and the township’s prioritization of the park. For her, township government should largely focus on financial assistance to its residents.
“I’ll go back to what I’ve said many, many times before, and that is our mission is not parks,” Koontz said. “I don’t have a problem with the park. I didn’t want to take responsibility on because the city didn’t want it, but it was voted on, and we’ve got it, and I think we should do something with it… but I feel like that should be back burner stuff. We don’t want to raise any flag for the state legislature to go after township government again.”
ASSISTANCE
The township is budgeting a little more than $500,000 in relief money, including $300,000 for housing assistance, $150,000 for utility assistance, $5,000 for food assistance, $15,000 for prescription assistance, $20,000 for funerals, burials and cremations assistance, and $15,000 for other relief.
If the economy does take a downturn within the next year as some are expecting it to, township officials are expecting more requests for assistance than what they’ve seen in recent years. COVID relief and stimulus checks helped keep away a swarm of extra requests for township assistance during the worst of the pandemic, Durham said, but those safety nets aren’t expected to return if the country falls into a recession.
If the worst does happen, the township is prepared. It has approximately $1.3 million in its assistance reserves.
The township has also budgeted $300,000 for community service grants. That’s $50,000 less than what was budgeted for 2022.
Pay raises
The township’s budget includes, on average, a 3% pay increase township-wide, including an 8% increase to the trustee’s salary from $60,000 to $65,000.
Deputy Chief Andrew Durham, who is unopposed in the Center Township trustee race this November, told the board the raise was to get the trustee salary up to par with comparable townships based on assistance amounts, staff and trustee duties.
“That position, regardless of the person, has been underpaid for what this office does compared to most places in the state,” Durham said. “I’m not saying we need to get paid like $120,000 or $80,000 for a trustee, but for as much assistance we do — we’re in the top seven — we’re like in the top 25 in salaries.”
