Center Township is considering establishing a park fund using a new tax on property to aid in the renovation of Somers Park.
The board of the county’s largest township will consider at 4:30 p.m. Thursday whether or not to establish a Cumulative Park Fund to help pay for “building, remodeling, and repair of park and recreation facilities” according to a legal notice recently published in the Tribune. The meeting and public hearing will be held at the township’s Community Service Building, located at 213 E. Jefferson St. Community members are encouraged to attend and voice their opinions.
The new fund would be paid for with a tax of no more than $0.0167 per $100 of assessed valuation on all personal and real property in Center Township. For a property assessed at $50,000, that would equate to around $8 a year in property taxes.
At $0.0167 per $100 of assessed valuation, the maximum allowed by state law for a Cumulative Park Fund, the tax would generate approximately $380,000 a year, Center Township Trustee Andrew Durham said.
That amount could go to renovating the park, paying off possible debt the city township takes on to renovate the park or both.
Since being gifted Somers Park, located at the southwest corner of Jefferson and North Delphos streets, by the city of Kokomo in early 2021, Center Township has been mulling what to do with it.
The township conducted a community survey asking those who live near the park what they would like to see it become. An open house was held in April 2022 where initial conceptual designs were presented and further feedback from the community was taken.
A final conceptual design by HWC Engineering was priced at $2.9 million. The design is complete with resurfacing the existing basketball court, constructing a two-tiered playground that utilizes the hill on the park’s east side, two shelter areas, a concrete cornhole area, fitness equipment, a restroom, parking and a walking trail that hugs the boundaries of the park.
It’s unlikely the township will spend the nearly $3 million in renovating the park, but Durham, a Democrat, wants the township board to decide if it just wants to spend the $850,000 already allocated in the township’s 2023 budget for park upgrades or if it wants to spend more.
An estimate from PlayPros for new playground equipment and swings came at around $500,000.
The township board, now all Republicans after last November’s general election, expressed some desire to upgrade the park, including lighting and security upgrades and possibly a restroom, at a public meeting held March 21.
“I do feel we need some surveillance down there,” Tom Cleaver Jr., one of the two new township board members, said at the March 21 meeting. “I do feel we need lighting down there. And one of the best things we could put down there is a restroom. If there’s no restroom, you know what people are doing, and we don’t want that in our park. We want it to be a safe place.”
Members of the public who spoke at the March 21 meeting expressed their desire to see some upgrades at the park, which has not seen major upgrades in some time.
Still, there are some reservations from the board, including from longtime Republican board member Linda Koontz.
Koontz has long been critical of the township taking over the park, arguing the township should primarily focus on township assistance.
Durham, in an interview with the Tribune last week, said he sees the proposed Cumulative Park Fund as not only a way to create a community asset near the downtown area but also as a way for the township to avoid having to allocate general fund money to the park and, instead, keep that general fund money for township assistance and community service grants.
“We can still do what we need to do (offering township assistance), and we can still raise money for renovations,” Durham said about the proposed Cumulative Park Fund. “And if we don’t need it after two years, and we get done what we need in the park, (we can get rid of it…) As far as the community that surrounds Somers Park, they want something done because they want to see their neighborhood grow. Is it hard to sell it to someone that doesn’t live directly next to Somers Park or in walking distance? Yeah, but at the same time, they still have the same ability to use that park, and we want to offer them somewhere quality to go that offers something to toddlers, to seniors, to anyone.”
