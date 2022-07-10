Center Township officials have ambitious plans to improve Somers Park, but they first have to decide if they will go through with the improvements and how much to spend on it.
A basketball court, new playground equipment, a walking path, parking, a two-tiered playground, a shelter area and a restroom are the slew of proposed improvements included in a final conceptual plan drafted by Indianapolis-based HWC Engineering.
Located at the intersection of Jefferson and North Delphos streets, the park currently features two playgrounds, a basketball court, a picnic table, pavilion and a hill that can be used for sledding in the winter.
Ever since the township took ownership of the park from the city of Kokomo in early 2021, township officials have known they want to make improvements to the park, but things have not gotten serious until recently.
The township conducted a survey of community members who live near the park, asking them what they would like to see done to the park. That was followed by the hiring of HWC Engineering and an open house held in April where initial conceptual designs were presented and further feedback from the community was taken.
Now, with a final conceptual design in hand, the township issued a Request for Proposal/Qualifications (RFPQ) a little over a week ago. Developers with playground design and construction experience are being sought, and those companies are asked to provide examples of past work, financing ideas and a construction schedule for the project.
The issuing of the RFPQ doesn’t commit the township to the project. Final approval, bidding and financing of the project are still weeks or months away if the township and its board decide to move forward with the improvement project.
According to Andrew Durham, comptroller for Center Township, HWC Engineering gave an estimate of $2.1 million for its final conceptual design. That includes resurfacing the existing basketball court, constructing a two-tiered playground that utilizes the hill on the park’s east side, two shelter areas, a concrete cornhole area, fitness equipment, a restroom, parking and a walking trail that hugs the boundaries of the park.
Durham said that $2.1 million figure was a bit of “shock value” for the township and its board members. The township brought in $3.5 million in total revenue in 2021, spending $3.4 million of that, and ended the year with $1.3 million in its rainy day fund and $333,000 in its General Fund.
Because of the potential high cost of the improvement project, exact details and what will be done in the near future remain fluid. Certain parts of the final conceptual plan, such as the second shelter or restroom, could be axed to save money.
That said, Durham is hopeful some type of improvement to the park will be made next year.
“I hope, at the minimum, we can do something,” Durham said. “Worse comes to worse, we’ll piece things together. We’ll do this one year and a playground another year. It does have a lot of greenspace, and we want to highlight stuff that’s currently there, but we do want to make it better and make it something that people are proud of.”
