Center Township gave out more in assistance in 2022 than it has in at least a decade.
The county’s largest township by population doled out $445,863.20 in direct assistance in 2022 to a total of 1,434 people, according to the township’s 2022 annual financial report.
Center Township Trustee Andrew Durham said that was one of the highest amounts he’s seen the township give out in direct assistance since he started working for the township in 2012, and he’s not wrong.
According to the township’s annual financial reports that are filed each year to the state, the next highest amount of direct assistance the township has given out since 2011 was in 2013 when it doled out $433,831. In most years since 2011, the township approves between $200,000 to $350,000 in direct assistance.
Direct assistance includes housing (rent and mortgage) utilities, food, health care, burials and funeral assistance and more. Those seeking assistance must meet certain income requirements and “{span}must have a verifiable need that is basic and cannot be remedied in a timely manner by means other than by an expenditure of township funds.”
Here’s the amounts of direct assistance the township has given out to those who qualify in the recent years:
- 2021: $268,222.51
- 2020: $292,900.86
- 2019: $409,630.04
- 2018: $239,877.41
Durham said he wasn’t exactly sure why assistance was so much higher in 2022, though surmised it was likely because the COVID-19 stimulus checks people received in 2020 and 2021 have dried up by 2022 and that the eviction moratoriums put in place during the worst of the pandemic had also ended by the start of 2022.
“It could be economic factors just in general, but we had more people in, and it’s looking like it’s going to be like that again this year,” Durham said. “It could just be a trend. The first month we did in January was just as high, kind of the same amount, as it was in December.”
In 2022, the township also gave out $362,500 in financial assistance to local nonprofits. Here’s the complete list:
- Alpha Kappa Alpha — $2,000
- Bona Vista — $35,000
- Carver Community Center — $40,000
- Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM) — $40,000
- Distinguished Young Women — $2,500
- Family Service Association of Howard County — $75,000
- Friends of Howard Haven — $7,500
- Indiana Black Expo — $2,000
- Kokomo Festivals (Haynes Apperson Festival) — $10,000
- Kokomo Park Band — $5,000
- Literacy Coalition — $4,000
- Meals on Wheels — $7,500
- Mental Health America of North Central Indiana — $20,000
- Project Access of Howard County — $50,000
- Samaritan Caregivers — $15,000
- Special Olympics of Howard County — $7,500
- The Gilead House Inc. — $20.000
- Turning Point — Systems of Care — 10,000
- Very Early Childhood Education — $7,500
