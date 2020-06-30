GREENTOWN - Local long-term care facilities continue to battle cases of COVID-19.
Assisted living center Century Villa Health Care and Rehabilitation in Greentown confirmed to the Tribune it is dealing with COVID-19.
“Century Villa is unfortunately one of many healthcare centers in the state and around the world that has been affected by COVID-19 and our residents have been and will continue to be the most at-risk population,” a company statement read.
A spokesperson for Exceptional Living Centers, the parent company of Century Villa, declined to give specific numbers, including the total number of confirmed resident and employee cases, number of deaths and number of those who have recovered.
“We continue to work with the local, state, and federal entities following all reporting guidelines for COVID-19,” the spokesperson said in an email. “To protect the privacy of our employees, residents and their families, we will not be releasing any additional details at this time.”
Because of the positive case(s), Century Villa is barring visitors and non-essential health care personnel from entering, screening employees and residents for symptoms twice daily, placing suspected or confirmed positive residents in isolation and asking residents to remain in their rooms except for medically necessary purposes.
Unlike the majority of states in the country, Indiana does not publicly release the names of long-term facilities - which includes nursing homes, nursing and skilled nursing facilities and residential and assisted living facilities - dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. The state does, however, require the facilities to communicate with families of residents daily and report facility outbreaks.
Some long-term care facility companies are self-reporting numbers and making them public on their websites.
Bloom at Kokomo
Assisted living and memory care facility Bloom at Kokomo, 2800 S. Dixon Road, reported earlier this month in its email newsletter it dealt with an outbreak in its memory care facility after an employee tested positive for the virus.
After the positive test, the facility began testing memory care residents and employees, separating those who tested positive and those who tested negative. The newsletter doesn’t specify how many employees and residents tested positive but does say “a few” memory care residents died from the virus.
As of Monday, the facility has just one current resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.
North Woods Village
North Woods Village, 2233 W. Jefferson St., sustained one of the county’s largest COVID-19 outbreaks. According to its website, though, it appears the virus has, at least for now, run its course through the facility.
As of Monday, just six current residents are confirmed to have the virus, a total of 26 residents have died from the virus and 62 residents have recovered. Six facility employees currently have the virus, while another 13 employees had the virus but have now recovered.
North Woods’ 26 deaths is just under half of the county’s total COVID-19 death toll of 55.
Waterford and Wellbrooke
Trilogy Health Services, owner of Waterford Place Health Campus and Wellbrooke of Kokomo, is another company that has decided to publicly report its COVID-19 cases.
Trilogy’s two assisted living facilities have largely been COVID-19 free so far.
Waterford Place has reported no cases of COVID-19, while Wellbrooke has one active resident case, two other cases where the resident or employee has recovered and zero reported deaths.
