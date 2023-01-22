Third House Sessions are returning.
The Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce announced last week that the first Third House session will be 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in Hingst Hall at Ivy Tech Community College, 1815 E. Morgan St. Invited to take part in the sessions are State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo; Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo; Indiana State Senator Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, and State Senator Stacey Donato, R-Logansport.
The Chamber’s 2023 legislative calendar includes two open forums and a wrap-up luncheon with the state legislators.
At each session, attending lawmakers will provide an overview of current legislation before the Indiana House and Senate and address questions from those attending. The second session will be held 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday, March 3 in Hingst Hall, and the third and final session will be a wrap-up luncheon summarizing key happenings from the legislative session and will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 at Hingst Hall. The events are sponsored by NIPSCO.
All Third House sessions are open to the public. There is no cost to attend the first two events. However, tickets for the wrap-up luncheon will be required. The Chamber asks that attendees for the luncheon register in advance at greaterkokomo.com.
“Third House sessions provide a crucial forum for lawmakers to ensure the voices and needs of their constituents are heard and represented,” Lori Dukes, president and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said in a statement. “Facilitating this interaction is just one of the many reasons why the Chamber is so vital to the overall prosperity of our community.”
For more information, call the Chamber at 765-457-5301 or visit GreaterKokomo.com
