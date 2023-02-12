Championship Park, the all-turf, state-of-the-art sports facility on the city’s east end, had an estimated total economic impact on Howard County of $152 million in 2022, according to a report by Bullpen Sports Marketing.
The facility, located at 2600 Veterans Memorial Drive, saw over 580,000 total visits from over 260,000 unique visitors from March 17, 2022, to Oct. 31, 2022, according to the report, with the average person visiting the ballpark a total of 2.2 times and visiting for 181 minutes (just over three hours) on average.
Roughly 37% of those visitors were non-local, meaning they came to visit from more than 100 miles away; teams from nearly every state in the country visited Kokomo to play at Championship Park.
That led to more than 2,000 room nights being booked at local hotels during the March 2022 to October 21 2022, time period. Total visitor spend within the county during that same time frame was estimated at $120 million.
Championship Park was the eighth most visited attraction within a 50 mile radius, trailing its larger sister ballpark Grand Park Sports Campus (4.75 million), the Indianapolis Zoo (1.12 million), Gainbridge Fieldhouse (819,200) and more.
“I think the amount of dollars that are being spent from an economic impact standpoint is pretty incredible,” said Joe Thatcher of Bullpen Tournaments and owner of Pro X Athlete Development.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore agrees.
“In terms of the economic impact standpoint, it (Championship Park) more than justifies the investment the city made in it,” Moore said.
Thatcher said Bullpen Sports Marketing used an “industry standard” economic impact calculator developed by the state through Team Indiana, a division of the Indiana Sports Corporation and used by other communities in Indiana, that looks at the number of visitors, local vs. non-local visitors, overnight hotel rooms generated, air and ground transportation and what visitors spent on gas, entertainment, food and more.
To gather said information, Bullpen Sports Marketing used Pacer AI, a location and analytics software that tracks people using their cell phone. Using the software, the company can put up a geofence around Championship Park and track where visitors came from, where they live and where they went prior to and directly after visiting Championship Park.
According to that data, 26% of visitors of Championship Park visit a restaurant immediately after. Top restaurants include Buffalo Wild Wings, Half Moon Restaurant and Brewery and McAlister’s Deli. Other popular non-restaurant places include Markland Mall, Kokomo Town Center, Meijer, Highland Park and Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Notably, the average household income of Championship Park visitors is $92,000, according to the report.
Higher-income visitors are the type of visitors communities want to attract, said Sherry Matlock, manager of the manager of the Kokomo/Howard County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I think it’s very significant that many of these tournaments are multi-day, which means that visitors are spending this money Thursday, Friday, Saturday,” she said. “It’s not just a one day in and out.”
Championship Park opened in the spring of 2021. The $11.4 million outdoor sports complex features four high school/college baseball fields and four junior/softball fields. It is owned by the city and is managed by Westfield-based Bullpen Tournaments, which also manages Grand Park sports Campus in Westfield.
In 2022, Bullpen Tournaments hosted 2,069 baseball and softball tournament games at Championship Park that 1,347 unique teams participated at. That’s an increase from 2021, when the company hosted 1,579 tournament games.
Thatcher said Bullpen Tournaments expects to host over 2,500 baseball and softball tournament games this year, with more than 1,500 unique teams expected to compete at the ballpark.
Championship Park is a sister facility to Grand Park. It hosts its own tournaments while also serving as an overflow facility for Grand Park. Thatcher said parents and teams were initially skeptical and resistant to having to play in Kokomo compared to Westfield, but that attitude has now changed.
“We’ve actually found that people enjoy, and almost prefer, going to Championship Park,”: Thatcher said. “It’s so much more intimate than Grand Park. You don’t have to walk two miles from your car to the field.”
In addition to being the home of Bullpen Tournaments, Championship Park is also the home of the Kokomo Baseball and Softball (KUBS) organization.
In 2021, the city’s four youth baseball leagues, the Kokomo Babe Ruth league, and the Kokomo Girls Softball League consolidated into one league. According to the agreement between the city and Bullpen Tournaments, KUBS has access to Championship Park on Monday-Thursday in April and May and Monday-Wednesday in June.
In 2022, there were a total of 650 local youth who participated in KUBS, for a total of 46 teams and more than 300 games played.
