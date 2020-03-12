The construction of eight softball and baseball complexes on the city’s east side has been given the go-ahead.
The Kokomo City Plan Commission on Tuesday unanimously gave development plan approval for Championship Park, which includes four high-school-size and four-junior-size baseball fields, two concession stands, restrooms, parking lots and bleachers, and will be located where Darrough Chapel Park is now.
The Plan Commission’s approval means construction can begin on the baseball and softball complexes. Greg Sheline, executive director for the Plan Commission, said once the project’s developer Henke Development Group completes the state’s building plan review, the city can issue the needed construction permits.
According to Henke Development Group CEO Steve Henke, construction on both the park and commercial aspects is expected to begin this spring.
The developer is planning on investing tens of millions of dollars to develop commercial space just east of the baseball and softball complexes that is expected to bring in new business, office, retail, restaurant space and possibly a hotel.
When the project was initially announced last year, Henke said he hoped construction would begin in late 2019, play beginning on the fields this summer and some commercial tenants moving in sometime this year, but that has now changed.
“Commercial infrastructure, sewer, water, dry utilities, storm drainage and roads will take most of the summer and early fall for paving,” Henke wrote in an email Wednesday. “We would like to have our first commercial retail or hospitality use beginning before the end of the year or early spring next year, all weather dependent of course.
“We are aggressively working on finalized engineering and construction plans and documents and anticipate beginning construction when weather permits this spring. We will work diligently to complete the sports complex as quickly as possible but not sacrificing quality that we all desire. We would anticipate use of the fields beginning next spring.”
Last year, the city approved $9 million in bonds to finance the costs of constructing the baseball and softball complexes last year, which will be paid back primarily through tax increment financing, meaning the project’s increase in property taxes will be used to pay back the debt instead of going to local municipalities, such as the city, county and schools.
NEW ENCOMPASS LOCALE
The Plan Commission also approved development plans for a Encompass Federal Credit Union location to the city’s south side.
The new location, which would be the credit union’s first in Kokomo, will be built just north of the Texas Roadhouse, at the intersection of Indiana 931 and Albany Drive, where the old Richard’s Restaurant was located before it closed in May last year.
The old restaurant will be torn down and a new 2,800-square-foot bank building, which will also include a drive-thru teller service, will be constructed in its place. More green space, such as trees, parking and sidewalks on both Albany and Clinton drives are also included in the project.
Credit union officials said Tuesday they expect the new location to employ six to eight people.
