No one was injured but four men were arrested on Thursday in relation to a shots fired incident in the 900 block of East Walnut Street.

Just before 5 p.m., officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to the area and observed a silver 2006 Mercury disregard a stop sign at the intersection of Mulberry and Purdum streets, a KPD press release stated.

Officer Jason Maynard, along with Officer Noah Moody and his K-9 Gust, then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and ended up recovering three firearms, police noted.

The four occupants of the vehicle — Deion Lee Holman, 24, Gary, Marquis D. Herron, 18, Kokomo, Pili A. Finch Jr., 18, Kokomo, and Carl Mitchell Brown, 19, Kokomo — were subsequently arrested without incident, the release indicated.

Holman is facing preliminary charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.

Herron is facing preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.

Finch is facing preliminary charges of possession of a stolen handgun, a level 6 felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of stolen property.

Brown is facing a preliminary charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.

The shooting is still under investigation.

