Charlie Sparks, president and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, announced Friday he is retiring after serving in the position for eight years.
The Alliance said a replacement for the position has not yet been chosen before Sparks steps down in September.
Sparks took the reins of the Alliance in 2014 after an already long career in economic development throughout Indiana, including serving as vice president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
“I’ve been so fortunate to have had the opportunity to begin and end my career here, in my hometown, and to have enjoyed so many interesting and rewarding opportunities in between,” Sparks said in a release.
During his tenure with the Alliance, he worked closely with Kokomo and Howard County officials to secure new development in the community, including the $2.5 billion joint-venture Stellantis and Samsung SDI battery plant announced in May.
Sparks continues to lead the development of an industrial park in Howard County and work to secure a hotel and conference center in downtown Kokomo.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said Sparks’ leadership has been “invaluable to our community,” and his experience has helped the city and county to continue to retain and attract new businesses and talent.
“Charlie’s work will continue to reap benefits for our area for years to come,” Moore said in a release. “I can’t thank him enough for his leadership and for his friendship.”
During Sparks’ stint at the IEDC from 2007 to 2014, the corporation secured more than 1,300 business commitments to create more than 145,000 jobs and invest more than $23 billion to expand or locate operations in Indiana.
Prior to working as vice president of the IEDC, Sparks served as the organization’s director of business development. He also served in the administrations of four Indiana governors and was named a Distinguished Hoosier by then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence in 2014.
Sparks began his economic development career with the Kokomo/Howard County Development Corp. in 1980. His career also took him to the Greater La Porte Chamber of Commerce, the La Porte Economic Advancement Foundation, the Warsaw/Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce and Kosciusko Development Inc.
In 2018, his longstanding success around the state earned him a spot on an Indiana Economic Development Association list of eight people who have had the greatest impact on economic development in Indiana in the past 50 years.
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said Sparks’ “outstanding career is one that has had an impact not only locally, but across the State of Indiana.”
“His depth of experience, as well as his ability to partner with the public and private sector, has led to a tremendous amount of success under his leadership at the Alliance,” Wyman said in a release. “We will miss Charlie greatly, but certainly wish him well in retirement.”
