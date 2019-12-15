Tinsel is wrapped around the tree as the residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Chad Creason begins to put lights around the tree that the residents of Miami, Indiana put up in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7. The tree was cut down and donated by Creason.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Dave Hamby affixes the star to the top of the tree before it’s raised and secured in the middle of Miami, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The tree is manuevered into the manhole in the middle of Elm and Fulton streets by the residents of Miami, Indiana as they continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, on Saturday, December 7.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Chastity Roark and her dad Dave Hamby go through the ornaments that will be hung on the Miami tree on Saturday, December 7. A lot of the ornaments have names of residents who have passed away written on them and it is a way for them to be remembered.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Christmas, in the street: Miami residents carry on quirky tradition with downtown Christmas tree
MIAMI – Just about every town has a community Christmas tree prominently displayed to celebrate the holidays.
That’s the case in the tiny, unincorporated town of Miami, an enclave of about 350 residents, 100 houses and seven streets located 6 miles north of Kokomo in Miami County.
But the people who live in Miami take their Christmas tree display one step further, because their tree isn’t just outside the town hall or inside a park.
It’s in the middle of the street. Literally.
Drive through town, and you’ll see their 30-foot Christmas tree jutting from a manhole at the main intersection of Elm and Fulton streets. If you want to get through, you’ve got to drive around it.
And that’s the way it’s been every Christmas in Miami for the last 80 years. Residents joke that means their town probably installed the state’s first roundabout.
Chris Dodd, a 40-year-old real estate agent born and raised in town, said since around 1939 local residents have put a giant Christmas tree smack-dab in the middle of the street as a kind of in-your-face celebration of the holiday.
“A lot of small towns used to do this for a lot of years,” Dodd said. “Miami wasn’t the only one. We’re just the only ones left. That’s kind of the beauty of Miami.”
Today, a handful of town residents carry on the tradition, which has come to serve as a symbol of the town’s heartfelt, hometown spirit. But it also represents residents’ makeshift ingenuity and madcap defiance.
Take the fact that no one in town has ever asked if they’re allowed to put a giant tree in the middle of the street. Dodd said it’s their tradition, they love it, and so they just do it.
“If you’re not from town and you see this big thing in the street, I guess it could be considered a nuisance,” he said. “But nobody has ever come and arrested us. If you did, you’d have to take us all.”
Then there’s the 10-inch pothole that residents used for years to hold their Christmas tree upright. Dodd said just about every year, county workers would come and patch the hole and cover it with asphalt.
In response, residents started putting a soccer ball in the pothole so when it inevitably got covered, the inflated ball made it easier to chip off the asphalt and reopen the hole so they could keep using it as their tree holder.
“We figure it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission,” Dodd said. “We don’t worry about permits or anything like that. We just do it.”
In the last few years, a manhole was placed at the intersection of the streets during a road paving project that now serves as the tree holder. Dodd said that’s made things much easier – expect for the year the manhole froze shut, forcing resident to use a sledgehammer to get it back open.
“We don’t have to patch the pothole anymore,” he said. “We just pull off the manhole cover.”
For most residents, the town’s Christmas tree is an endearing tradition. But not everyone always loves it.
Chad Creason said he moved to Miami 20 years ago and had no idea about the in-the-street tree. When he saw residents putting it up that first year, he thought it was the dumbest thing he’d seen.
“I actually boycotted this for 15 years,” Creason said. “But then it got to the point where everyone putting up the tree was my friend. So I thought, ‘Now, I’ve got to help.’”
This year, he not only helped. Creason actually donated a pine tree growing in his yard to serve as the town’s Christmas tree.
“I figured if I was going to donate a tree, I might as well do it on my 20th year here,” he said. “Plus, it’s going to be 2020. It all lines up.”
And last Saturday, on a cold, sunny morning, about a dozen residents showed up to decorate their giant tree after a group of guys cut it down and hauled it from Creason’s house to the middle of town on a dump trunk.
After slipping the trunk into the open manhole cover, they brought in a hydraulic bucket truck to get the tinsel, ornaments and LED lights to the tip-top of the pine tree. After about four hours decorating, the town had its downtown Christmas tree ready for another year.
Dave Hamby, who has lived in Miami since 1959 and is the self-proclaimed mayor, said to people outside of town, a Christmas tree in the middle of the street might seem weird. In fact, he thinks it was probably a bunch of crazy old Scrooges who came up with the idea in the first place.
“But I guess we still have a bunch of crazy guys around who are putting it up today,” Hamby said. “It takes a certain breed of people to do something like this.”
That kind of small-town peculiarity carries over into the town’s annual Christmas celebration. Each year, a couple of weeks after the tree is up, residents gather around it to sing carols and hold a small church service.
That’s followed by the town’s Santa riding in on a golf cart, with a stuffed, taxidermy deer in front of it dressed up to look like a reindeer, to hand out candy to the kids. Other years, Santa has made his way into town on riding a snowmobile or lawn mower. The celebration this year is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
It all adds up to make for some quirky traditions, but it’s ones the residents take seriously.
That’s shown by the fact that many longtime residents have planted groups of pine trees on their property decades ago to ensure there are Christmas trees available far into the future. In fact, they’ve always been able to find a tree from somewhere in or near town that someone is willing to donate.
And then there are the handmade Christmas ornaments. Dodd said residents for years have created decorations to remember and honor Miami residents who have passed away. Each year, they hang the ornaments to face the direction of the house in which the person had lived.
For 57-year-old Rebecca Dodd, who has lived in Miami nearly her entire life, seeing the handmade ornaments go up is way to remember all her friends and neighbors who are no longer there.
“You look at this tree, and you see all the generations who have lived here,” she said. “It’s kind of bittersweet. You see the bulbs and see people that I miss. But they’re here in spirit and represented on this tree.”
Chris Dodd said it’s that kind of community spirit that brought him back to Miami after he moved away. When he got married, he and his wife decided they wanted to live in a place that was safe, affordable and friendly – the kind of place where everyone knows your name.
“Everybody in town knows more about you than you do,” he said. “If you ever wonder what you got going on today, just ask the neighbor.”
And nothing shows that sense of small-town pride and homegrown friendliness than Miami’s Christmas tree proudly standing in the middle of the street, like it has for eight decades, said Rebecca Dodd.
“I love it,” she said. “To me, it’s like, ‘Thank you, God.’ It reminds me we’ve been blessed for another year. I wouldn’t live anywhere else on Earth.”
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Tinsel is wrapped around the tree as the residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7.
Dave Hamby affixes the star to the top of the tree before it's raised and secured in the middle of Miami, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7.
The tree is manuevered into the manhole in the middle of Elm and Fulton streets by the residents of Miami, Indiana as they continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, on Saturday, December 7.
Chad Creason begins to put lights around the tree that the residents of Miami, Indiana put up in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7. The tree was cut down and donated by Creason.
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7.
Amanda Cook, left, and Chastity Roark manuever around the tree as they work together to hang lights on Saturday, December 7, 2019, continuing an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets.
Chastity Roark and her dad Dave Hamby go through the ornaments that will be hung on the Miami tree on Saturday, December 7. A lot of the ornaments have names of residents who have passed away written on them and it is a way for them to be remembered.
Jerry Fitzpatrick hangs an ornament on the tree in the middle of Miami, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. A lot of ornaments have past and present residents' names written on them and they are hung on the tree facing the direction of where the resident lived.
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Miami Christmas tree
Tinsel is wrapped around the tree as the residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7.
Dave Hamby affixes the star to the top of the tree before it’s raised and secured in the middle of Miami, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7.
The tree is manuevered into the manhole in the middle of Elm and Fulton streets by the residents of Miami, Indiana as they continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, on Saturday, December 7.
Chad Creason begins to put lights around the tree that the residents of Miami, Indiana put up in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7. The tree was cut down and donated by Creason.
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7.
Amanda Cook, left, and Chastity Roark manuever around the tree as they work together to hang lights on Saturday, December 7, 2019, continuing an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Chastity Roark and her dad Dave Hamby go through the ornaments that will be hung on the Miami tree on Saturday, December 7. A lot of the ornaments have names of residents who have passed away written on them and it is a way for them to be remembered.
Jerry Fitzpatrick hangs an ornament on the tree in the middle of Miami, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. A lot of ornaments have past and present residents’ names written on them and they are hung on the tree facing the direction of where the resident lived. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The residents of Miami, Indiana continue an 80-year tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of town, at the intersection of Elm and and Fulton streets on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
