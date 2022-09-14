Chrysler, a subsidiary of Stellantis, is producing its 300 brand for one more year before ending production of the luxury car.
On Tuesday, during this year’s Detroit auto show, Stellantis announced that it would be commemorating the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300 with the 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by a 6.4L HEMI engine with 485 horsepower. It’s expected to have a top speed of 160 mph and achieve 0-60 mph in about 4.3 seconds.
Only 2,000 of the 300C will be sold in the U.S. The starting price is $55,000 and reservations are available at reservation.chrysler.com, with deliveries expected in the spring.
“We’re celebrating the Chrysler 300 and it’s iconic legacy in the automotive world,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer, said in a news release. “The Chrysler 300 changed the automotive world in so many ways, and we will carry that spirit of ingenuity forward as we transform Chrysler with a fully electrified future and breakthrough customer experiences.”
Even while announcing the sunsetting of the 300 branding, Feuell kept the door open for a possible return of the name, according to the Detroit Free Press.
"I think there's a place for it somewhere in the future portfolio, so stay tuned. It might come back some time," she said.
The luxury 300 series was first introduced in 1955 with the Chrysler C-300, considered by some to be the first real muscle car. The model was resurrected in 2005 and sold very well, peaking at more than 144,000 sold in the U.S. that year. Sales, though, have declined, and just 16,000 were sold last year in the U.S.
Stellantis is hoping to revive the once prominent Chrysler brand with its upcoming EV lineup.
Those plans begin with a new electric crossover concept called the Chrysler Airflow that was unveiled online for the CES consumer technology show in Las Vegas this past January and is expected to come in 2025. The Airflow name is a resurrection of sorts as the company produced a full size vehicle named Airflow from 1934 to 1937.
