RUSSIAVILLE — Kids smoking is not a new revelation, nor is smoking in school.
Peer pressure and cultural trends assume some segment of kids will at least try smoking.
Whereas kids of previous generations smoked cigarettes, kids today are turning to vapes and the myriad of flavors meant to appeal to a younger audience.
And many say they do it because they’re stressed. It’s what school counselors at Western School Corporation hear often from students who are caught vaping at school.
Sherry Yazel, a counselor at Western High, recalled when four girls were caught vaping at school.
“They said it was to cope with life,” she said. “They’re under a lot of stress. Whatever it gives them, it gives them short term relief.”
It’s yet another indication of an ongoing mental health crisis among school-aged children that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.
Educators and counselors told the Kokomo Tribune last month that anxiety and depression are more frequent in students, especially those who are struggling to adjust to in-person schooling.
The uncertainty and disruptions in routine brought on by the pandemic don’t help matters, nor do the risks of COVID.
Western has seen an uptick in tobacco infractions this year. Almost all of them are from vaping, according to high school principal Steve Edwards.
Infractions have ebbed and flowed throughout the year, with surges at the beginning of the year and when students come back from breaks.
“Most of them are saying they’re using it as a coping tool,” Edwards said. “A large number of kids say they use it because they’re stressed.”
A study of students at a Canadian high school found that stress relief and peer pressure were the most popular reasons cited for vaping. The study’s authors said “highly stressed teens may vape as an outlet for stress relief and then grow dependent.”
They posited that support programs and positive coping skills may help reduce vaping among students.
Vaping has been marketed as a safer alternative to cigarettes, though it may be more accurate to say vaping is not as bad as cigarettes. Disposable vapes do not contain the same carcinogens, though do have the addictive stimulant nicotine.
“I don’t know if they realize they are addicted,” said Ericka Echelbarger, counseling director at Western High School.
There is a balancing act schools play between discipline and getting students help. The ultimate goal is to help them kick the habit.
“We want to squash this situation,” Edwards said. “It’s not healthy for them.”
A first offense at Western comes with a three-day suspension plus a $130 fine and 20 hours of community service. A third offense could result in expulsion, but this is avoided if possible.
Counselors and therapists are available to students at Western.
“It’s really figuring out what those issues are and addressing the underlying problems,” Yazel said.
Echelbarger said building relationships with students helps them talk more openly about the issues they face.
“It helps them to know they have an adult in the building that they can go to,” she said.
Vaping isn’t a problem specific to Western or any school. It’s widespread.
“We’re all dealing with it,” said Steve Dishon, principal at Taylor High School.
Taylor schools try to avoid punishment, instead opting to educate students on the health risks of vaping.
Students who are caught vaping complete restorative projects such as reading and writing about the dangers of vaping. They also meet with a behavioral specialist.
“We do want them to read the facts,” Dishon said.
It won’t have an 100% success rate, but it will make some students think twice.
A county-wide program is in the works where first-time offenders can attend a two-hour Saturday information session with their parents. Students at Western could attend the session instead of paying a fine and performing community service.
Dishon and Western counselors all said parent buy-in is also important.
“I think parents have been very welcoming and supportive when we catch kids,” the Taylor principal said.
Dishon said installing sensors in restrooms have helped. The sensors detect smoke from vapes.
Other Western students have helped crack down on vaping, which often takes place in restrooms.
“A lot of the kids who don’t do it get frustrated and report it,” Edwards said. “A lot of kids were telling us it was happening in certain areas.”
The principal said vaping infractions have decreased since the start of the year.
Kokomo School Corporation declined to comment for this story.
