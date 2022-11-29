Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain likely with a few thunderstorms - it will be rather windy as well, especially overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely with a few thunderstorms - it will be rather windy as well, especially overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.