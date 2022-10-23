A new contract between the city of Kokomo and most of its union employees gives raises each year for three years but keeps the two-tier wage system in place.
The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this month approved a three-year contract between the city and the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 2185. The contract is effective Jan. 1, 2023, through 2025.
AFSCME Local 2185 represents dozens of employees in the city’s public maintenance and refuse department, wastewater treatment plant, parks and recreation department, cemetery and central garage.
The contract gives second-tier employees a 9% pay raise over the three years — 4% in 2023, 3% in 2024 and 2% in 2025 — and a 4% raise for first-tier employees over the three years — 2% in 2023 and 1% in both 2024 and 2025.
The city implemented a two-tier wage system for its AFSCME employees, beginning in 2013, to save the city money. Those hired after March 15, 2013, are paid less per hour than those before that date.
How much less varies depending on the position.
For example, a laborer for the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department hired before March 15, 2013, will be paid a base hourly rate of $21.35 beginning in 2023, while the same position for someone hired after that date will be paid $17.13 per hour in 2023. That gap will lessen in 2025 to $21.78 and $18, respectively.
The elimination of the two-tier wage system was the top issue for the union, and though that wasn’t achieved, second-tier employees’ raise will bring more parity to wages.
Bob Davis, president of local 2185, said he was overall happy with the new contract.
“I’m happy with it,” Davis said. “Of course, there are some who are not. I tell those that if they’re not happy with how this went, this office (president of Local 2185) is open every two years. Put your name in the hat and run.”
The city and union is also putting the finishing touches on a new contract for its bus drivers, who voted to join AFSCME Local 2185 in 2019. While they are part of the same union, the bus drivers have their own separate contract.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, in an emailed statement, said he appreciated the high “level of professionalism” on both sides during contract negotiations over the last few months.
“I feel the terms agreed to in the contracts for both groups were as mutually beneficial as we could be with the challenges our current economy is handing us,” Moore said. “Our promise has always been to offer the best we can to our employees while navigating the overall needs of each department within city government. I like to think we achieved that again with these contracts.”
