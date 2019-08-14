The Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday announced the winners of its third annual Get Your Play On photo contest.
The contest, which celebrated Park and Recreation Month in July, involved residents submitting photos of city parks and trails, showing how to "get your play on."
A media release said a record 261 photos were submitted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by 119 people who used the hashtag #PlayOnKokomo.
The three winners were chosen by the Kokomo Parks Board earlier this month. The first-place winner was Christina Baldwin for "Boy on slide at Highland Park"; coming in second place was Austin Warner with "Splash pad at Kokomo Beach"; finishing third was Angie Chaney Sanders with the photo "Jumping for joy at Jackson Morrow."
Baldwin will receive two 2020 season passes to Kokomo Beach, along with 35 day passes. Warner gets two 2020 season passes, while Sanders wins one season pass.

