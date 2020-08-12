A picture of two sisters about to cross the Vermont Covered Bridge in Highland Park is this year's "Play on Kokomo" photo contest winner.
The photographer, David Lovegrove, was chosen as this year's winner by the Kokomo Parks Board. His prize is two season passes to Kokomo Beach for the 2021 season, along with 35 day passes.
Second place winner is Elizabeth Camp for "Biking on the Nickel Plate Trail." Her prize is two season passes to Kokomo Beach.
Third place winner is Arien Suzanne Baxter for "Checking out the creek." She was awarded one season pass to Kokomo Beach.
Participants were asked to post their photos to social media using #PlayonKokomo202. Residents submitted 179 photos, according to a press release from the city of Kokomo.
