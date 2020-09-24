The city of Kokomo is asking a judge to rule in its favor in lieu of a jury trial in a federal lawsuit regarding a man who died of a drug overdose while in police custody in 2017.
The motion for summary judgment, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana earlier this month, contends video evidence prove city police officers did not fail to provide adequate and timely medical care to McGuire and, thus, did not contribute to his death. The motion comes nearly 10 months after a settlement conference between the city and the Estate of Travis McGuire failed to reach an agreement.
McGuire, 21, died on Feb. 4, 2017, inside the St. Vincent Kokomo emergency room after ingesting methamphetamine prior to being taken into police custody. His death followed a traffic stop arrest and charges related to methamphetamine.
McGuire’s mother, Constance McGuire, on behalf of “the estate of Tavaris McGuire,” has argued in court filings her son died because police failed to give him the proper medical attention needed. Originally, the lawsuit included Howard County and the Sheriff’s Department, but both parties were dropped from the lawsuit in February.
The traffic stop took place at roughly 11:55 p.m. Feb. 3, 2017, after which Tavaris McGuire was taken to the Howard County jail for booking. An ambulance was called for McGuire at 1 a.m., according to court documents, and McGuire received care from paramedics beginning at 1:08 a.m. McGuire became unresponsive at 1:23 a.m. and after attempts to resuscitate, was pronounced dead at 1:54 a.m.
The plaintiffs, including their expert witness Dr. Julian Ungar, a neurologist, have argued McGuire should have received medical care earlier and that police should have driven McGuire to the hospital instead of calling for an ambulance. Those actions may have saved McGuire’s life, the estate argues.
The city, in its motion for summary judgment, argues at length against that claim in a brief in support of summary judgment.
“Video from officer body cameras and Jail book-in cameras shows that from 11:55 p.m. to 12:54 a.m. McGuire was acting normally and showing no signs or symptoms of a drug overdose,” the brief says. “The video further shows that McGuire’s behavior began to change at 12:54 a.m., but it was not clear what was causing the change in his behavior.”
At 12:54 a.m. Feb. 4, 2017, according to the brief, is when McGuire began fanning his shirt “back and forth” and “gradually started to fidget.”
“It is at this point the jail staff and police officers notice a change in his behavior and start asking McGuire what is wrong,” the brief says. “The jail staff and police officers spend the next few minutes asking McGuire questions and trying to determine why McGuire is acting strangely …
“As shown above, the totality of the circumstances and the controlling case law support a finding that the individual officers acted reasonably when they called for an ambulance within five minutes of McGuire’s change in behavior,” the brief continues. “There is no evidence that the individual officers intentionally, purposefully, or knowingly, decide not to provide medical care to McGuire after considering the consequences.
“On the contrary, the video evidence shows that the officers were not sure what caused McGuire’s change in behavior and did not know if he needed medical care.”
The city also argues Dr. Ungar’s expertise in neurology and pain management doesn’t qualify him to comment on the city’s police and inmate transportation policies and that its officers are entitled under qualified immunity.
As of Wednesday, Federal Judge Tanya Pratt has not ruled on the city’s motion for summary judgment.
